Lightning select forwards Morgan Anderberg, Cooper Soller in Round 5 of NHL Draft

The Bolts use their pair of fifth round picks on two forwards

2026 Draft Graphics _ 16x9 _ 5th Round
By Benjamin Pierce
TampaBayLightning.com

The Tampa Bay Lightning selected a pair of forwards in the fifth round of the 2026 NHL Draft on Saturday.

Bolts take center Morgan Anderberg at 134

Tampa Bay picked forward Morgan Anderberg with the 134th overall pick, an 18-year-old center who scored two goals and three points in 39 games of professional hockey for Växjö Lakers HC of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) in 2025-26.

Anderberg, 5-foot-11, also scored two goals and 10 points in nine games for Växjö’s U20 club this season.

He was ranked 86th among international skaters in the NHL Central Scouting department’s final rankings ahead of this year's Draft.

Pick 154 brings Cooper Soller to Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay then selected forward Cooper Soller with the 154th overall pick in Round 5.

Soller, 17, was named the USHL’s rookie of the year after scoring 26 goals and 49 points in 62 games for the Sioux Falls Stampede.

The Los Angeles native is set to return to the Stampede in 2026-27 and is committed to Western Michigan University.

Soller was ranked 140th among North American skaters in the NHL Central Scouting’s final 2026 rankings.

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