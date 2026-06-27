Lightning select F Oleg Kulebiakin with 52nd overall pick in 2026 NHL Draft

Tampa Bay trades up to pick No. 52 to select the St. Petersburg, Russia native

2026 Draft Graphics _ Pick 52 _ Kulebiakin _ 16x9
By Benjamin Pierce
TampaBayLightning.com

With the 52nd pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, the Tampa Bay Lightning have selected forward Oleg Kulebiakin of the Halifax Mooseheads in the QMJHL.

Kulebiakin, 18, scored 29 goals and led the Mooseheads in assists (44) and points (73) across 64 games this past season. He tied for 17th in the QMJHL for scoring in 2025-26.

The 5-foot-11, left-shooting winger is a native of St. Petersburg, Russia and is committed to the University of Massachusetts for the 2027-28 season.

Tampa Bay acquired pick 52 from the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday in exchange for picks 58 and 133 in this year’s draft.

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