Lightning recall forward Jakob Pelletier from AHL Syracuse

Pelletier has skated in 13 games with the Crunch this season

Pelletier
By Press Release
TampaBayLightning.com

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled forward Jakob Pelletier from the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League, Vice President and General Manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Pelletier, 24, has appeared in 13 games for the Crunch this season, tallying five goals and 14 points. The 5-foot-10, 172-pound forward leads Syracuse skaters with nine assists and four power-play goals, while his 14 points are tied for the team lead. Pelletier has played a total of 152 career AHL games between the Crunch, Calgary Wranglers and Stockton Heat, posting 56 goals and 144 points.

A native of Quebec City, Quebec, Pelletier owns 11 goals and 29 points while averaging 11:57 of time on ice in 86 career NHL games between the Calgary Flames and Philadelphia Flyers. During the 2024-25 season, Pelletier set career highs for goals (7), assists (12) and points (19), playing 24 games with Calgary and 25 games with Philadelphia.

Pelletier was originally drafted by the Flames in the first round, 26th overall, of the 2019 NHL Draft and was signed by Tampa Bay as a free agent on July 2, 2025.

