Lightning recall forward Jack Finley from AHL Syracuse

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled forward Jack Finley from the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Finley, 22, has skated in 10 games with the Crunch this season, recording two goals and six points with a plus-5 rating. Since making his season debut December 18 at Rochester, Finley’s six points rank tied for third among all Syracuse forwards. The St. Louis, Missouri, native has played 131 career games with the Crunch, logging 27 goals, 59 points, six power-play tallies and 80 penalty minutes.

The 6-foot-6, 220-pound forward was originally drafted by Tampa Bay, 57th overall, in the second round of the 2020 NHL Draft and is looking to make his NHL debut.