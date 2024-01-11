Lightning recall forward Gage Goncalves from Syracuse

Goncalves leads the Crunch with 30 points in 33 games this season

Goncalves Release
By Press Release
@TBLightning TampaBayLightning.com

TAMPA, FL – The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled forward Gage Goncalves from the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today. 

Goncalves, 22, leads the Crunch in assists (23), power-play assists (10) and points (30) through 33 games played this season. The Mission, British Columbia native has skated in 176 career AHL games, all with the Crunch, recording 37 goals and 117 points. Goncalves has also appeared in 10 career Calder Cup Playoff games with Syracuse and tallied three goals and six points. 

The six-foot, 181-pound center was selected by Tampa Bay, 62nd overall, in the second round of the 2020 NHL Draft. Goncalves is looking to make his NHL debut.

News Feed

Puck Artist Spotlight: Chad Atkinson

Puck Artist Spotlight: Chad Atkinson
Nuts & Bolts: Eastern Conference matchup vs. the New Jersey Devils

Nuts & Bolts: Eastern Conference matchup vs. the Devils
The Best Gasparilla Merch Is Parade & Game Day Ready

The Best Gasparilla Merch Is Parade & Game Day Ready
The Backcheck: Tampa Bay Lightning rally late, defeat Los Angeles Kings on Perbix's OT winner

The Backcheck: Bolts rally late, defeat Kings on Perbix's OT winner
Mishkin's Extra Shift: Tampa Bay Lightning 3, Los Angeles Kings 2 - OT

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 3, Kings 2 - OT
Recap: Tampa Bay Lightning 3, Los Angeles Kings 2 - OT

Recap: Lightning 3, Kings 2 - OT
Michael Igel honored as Lightning Community Hero

Michael Igel honored as Lightning Community Hero
Lightning Alumni Weekend events to go on sale this week

Lightning Alumni Weekend events to go on sale this week
Nuts & Bolts: Tampa Bay Lightning host Los Angeles Kings to kick off homestand 

Nuts & Bolts: Lightning host Kings to kick off homestand 
LIGHTNING RE-ASSIGN D JACK THOMPSON TO SYRACUSE

Lightning re-assign D Jack Thompson to Syracuse
The Backcheck: Tampa Bay Lightning close out road trip with 7-3 loss to Boston Bruins

The Backcheck: Lightning close out road trip with 7-3 loss to Bruins
Mishkin's Extra Shift: Boston Bruins 7, Tampa Bay Lightning 3

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Bruins 7, Lightning 3
Recap: Boston Bruins 7, Tampa Bay Lightning 3

Recap: Bruins 7, Lightning 3
Nuts & Bolts: Bolts last stop in Boston

Nuts & Bolts: Bolts last stop in Boston
LIGHTNING RECALL D JACK THOMPSON, D EMIL LILLEBERG FROM SYRACUSE, RE-ASSIGN D SEAN DAY, D DECLAN CARLILE TO SYRACUSE 

Lightning recall D Jack Thompson, D Emil Lilleberg from Syracuse, re-assign D Sean Day, D Declan Carlile to Syracuse
The Backcheck: Tampa Bay Lightning end winless streak in Minnesota

The Backcheck: Lightning end winless streak in Minnesota
Mishkin’s Musings: On Segment Four, a Crowded East, and the Second-Half Schedule

Mishkin’s Musings: On Segment Four, a Crowded East, and the Second-Half Schedule
Mishkin's Extra Shift: Tampa Bay Lightning 4, Minnesota Wild 1

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 4, Wild 1