Lightning recall forward Gage Goncalves from Syracuse

TAMPA, FL – The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled forward Gage Goncalves from the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Goncalves, 22, leads the Crunch in assists (23), power-play assists (10) and points (30) through 33 games played this season. The Mission, British Columbia native has skated in 176 career AHL games, all with the Crunch, recording 37 goals and 117 points. Goncalves has also appeared in 10 career Calder Cup Playoff games with Syracuse and tallied three goals and six points.

The six-foot, 181-pound center was selected by Tampa Bay, 62nd overall, in the second round of the 2020 NHL Draft. Goncalves is looking to make his NHL debut.