Nuts & Bolts: Two-game Central Division trip begins in St. Louis

Goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy joins Tampa Bay Lightning at Monday's practice

The Backcheck: Tampa Bay Lightning drop second-straight contest at home against Carolina Hurricanes

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Carolina Hurricanes 4 Tampa Bay Lightning 0

Nuts & Bolts: A second matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes

Tampa Bay Lightning partner with Tampa Warriors to create The Lightning Warriors Hockey Program

The Backcheck: Tampa Bay Lightning fall at home to Chicago Blackhawks

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Chicago Blackhawks 5, Tampa Bay Lightning 3

Recap: Chicago Blackhawks 5, Tampa Bay Lightning 3

General Clay Hutmacher honored as Lightning Community Hero

Tampa Bay Lightning recall defenseman Philippe Myers from Syracuse Crunch

Lightning to host 2023 USA Hockey Sled classic

Tampa Bay Lightning acquire a seventh-round pick in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft

The Backcheck: Tampa Bay Lightning deliver bounce back win over Montreal Canadiens

Tampa Bay Lightning recall forward Waltteri Merelä from Syracuse Crunch

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Tampa Bay Lightning 5, Montreal Canadiens 3

Recap: Tampa Bay Lightning 5, Montreal Canadiens 3

Nuts & Bolts: Wrapping up the back-to-back and the road trip

Lightning recall D Haydn Fleury from conditioning assignment

Fleury appeared in five games during the assignment with the Crunch

Fleury Release
By Press Release
@TBLightning TampaBayLightning.com

TAMPA BAY -The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled defenseman Haydn Fleury from his conditioning assignment with the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced.

Fleury, 6-foot-4, 207 pounds, played in five games during the assignment, which began on November 4 when the Crunch took on the Rochester Americans.

The Carlyle, Saskatchewan native has played in 246 career NHL games with the Lightning, Seattle Kraken, Anaheim Ducks and Carolina Hurricanes, recording nine goals and 33 points. Fleury has played in two games with Tampa Bay this season, notching one assist with a plus-1 rating. He has played in 31 career games with the Lightning during the previous two seasons.

Fleury was selected by the Hurricanes, seventh overall, in the 2014 NHL Draft. He was signed by the Lightning as a free agent on July 13, 2022.