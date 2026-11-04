Lightning reassign F Dominic James to AHL Syracuse

James has skated in six games with the Bolts this season

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By Press Release
TampaBayLightning.com

TAMPA BAY - The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned forward Dominic James to the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today. 

James, 24, has skated in six games with the Bolts this season, recording two assists and six shots on goal while averaging 12:05 of time on ice. He has appeared in 49 career NHL contests, all with the Lightning, registering seven goals and 17 points with a plus-5 rating. 

A native of Plymouth, Michigan, James has played in six career games with the Crunch, logging three goals and five points with one game-winning tally. He was originally drafted by the Chicago Blackhawks in the sixth round, 173rd overall, of the 2022 NHL Draft and was signed by Tampa Bay as a free agent on September 20, 2025.

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