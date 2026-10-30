The Best Costumes We Saw at the Lightning’s Halloween Game, Ranked

The Tampa Bay Lightning toppled the Winnipeg Jets 6-4 Thursday night at Benchmark International Arena courtesy of a four-goal second period and a four-point night from Bolts forward Pontus Holmberg.

The night's contest was a high-scoring affair that saw its fair share of scares for the Lightning, as the Jets staged a furious comeback in the third period that almost saw the Bolts squander the lead. Of course, the public can now assume these were merely staged theatrics—all part of the Lightning’s esteemed annual Halloween Game. (The Lightning’s in-game presentation team is award-winning for good reason.)

But the frights on the ice are not what we're here to talk about. Throughout the crowd, droves of Bolts fans showed out in their Halloween’s finest, going costume for costume with the best of the best. Naturally, as dictated by the laws of blog practice, we decided to rank them.

Below you can find our favorite costumes of the night, along with post-game quotes from the players and coaches who loved them, too. They're totally real and definitely not repurposed for the sake of this article’s narrative. So just roll with it.

Here are the top five costumes we ran into at the Lightning’s Halloween Game.