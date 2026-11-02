Nuts & Bolts: Detroit comes to town

Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's matchup against the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday:

When: Tuesday, November 3 - 7 p.m. ET

Where: Benchmark International Arena - Tampa, FL

TV coverage: The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 (check local listings); Pregame show begins at 6:30 p.m. ET

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Stream: TampaBayLightning.com/StreamNow

Lines from Saturday's game (subject to change)

Forwards

Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Pontus Holmberg

Ilya Mikheyev - Dominic James - Gage Goncalves

Jeff Viel - Conor Geekie - Scott Sabourin

Defensemen

Ryan McDonagh - JJ Moser

Charle-Edouard D'Astous - John Carlson

Victor Hedman - Max Crozier

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Dennis Hildeby

Tuesday's Matchup

The Lightning play a divisional opponent for the first time this season when they open a four-game series against the Detroit Red Wings Tuesday at Benchmark International Arena...The Lightning went 3-0-1 last season against Detroit, including 2-0-0 on home ice...Nikita Kucherov led the team in scoring with 1-5—6 over three games, and Jake Guentzel added 4-1—5 in four games...Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy started all four games, going 3-0-1 with a .927 save percentage...The Lightning organization is 43-37-7 all-time against Detroit, including 26-15-3 at home...Kucherov is the team’s all-time scoring leader versus the Red Wings with 22-36—58 in 43 games, while Victor Hedman has 5-37—42 to tie Steven Stamkos (23-19—42) for second in team history against Detroit...Vasilevskiy is 19-5-2 with a .929 career save percentage against Detroit, and net partner Dennis Hildeby is 0-0-1 with a .917 save percentage against the Red Wings in one career NHL start.

Tampa Bay Sports Item of the Game

Hometown Remix Collection

The Hometown Remix jersey dropped yesterday, and Tampa Bay Sports has a full collection ready to shop! Check out the full Hometown Remix collection, available in store at Benchmark International Arena and online at TampaBaySports.com, while supplies last.

The Road Ahead

Friday, November 5 vs. Chicago Blackhawks

Saturday, November 7 at Minnesota Wild

Sunday, November 8 at Winnipeg Jets