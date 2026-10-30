Nuts & Bolts: Halloween in Nashville

Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's matchup against the Nashville Predators on Saturday:

When: Saturday, October 31 - 2 p.m. ET

Where: Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN

TV coverage: The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 (check local listings); Pregame show begins at 1:30 p.m. ET

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Stream: TampaBayLightning.com/StreamNow

Lines from Thursday's game (subject to change)

Forwards

Jake Guentzel -Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Pontus Holmberg

Ilya Mikheyev - Dominic James - Gage Goncalves

Jeff Viel - Conor Geekie

Defensemen

JJ Moser - John Carlson

Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak

Victor Hedman - Emil Lilleberg

Charle-Edouard D'Astous

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Dennis Hildeby

Saturday's Matchup

The Lightning hit the road for a Nashville matinee on Saturday at Bridgestone Arena...Saturday marks the first half of the season series between the teams, which ends Dec. 29 in Tampa...Tampa Bay holds a 27-16-5 all-time record against the Predators, including 14-9-2 on the road...Steven Stamkos is Tampa Bay’s career scoring leader against Nashville with 16-17—33 in 26 games, and Brayden Point ranks second with 8-18—26 in 25 games against the Predators...Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy is 10-3-1 with a .917 save percentage when facing Nashville, while Dennis Hildeby awaits his first career start against Nashville...Tampa Bay was 2-0-0 against the Predators last season, taking a 5-2 win in October before winning 3-2 on March 29...Brandon Hagel (2-1—3) and Jake Guentzel (1-2—3) co-led the Lightning in scoring against Nashville last season, and seven different Bolts had multiple points...Vasilevskiy went 1-0-0 with a .900 save percentage, and Jonas Johansson was 1-0-0 with a .935 save percentage.

Tampa Bay Sports Item of the Game

Halloween Collection

The first holiday drop for the 2026 season has arrived, and this one is a spooky one! Check out the Tampa Bay Lightning Halloween collection today, available in store at Benchmark International Arena and online at TampaBaySports.com, while supplies last.

The Road Ahead

Tuesday, November 3 vs. Detroit Red Wings

Friday, November 5 vs. Chicago Blackhawks

Saturday, November 7 at Minnesota Wild