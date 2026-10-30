Nuts & Bolts: Halloween in Nashville

Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's matchup against the Nashville Predators on Saturday:
When: Saturday, October 31 - 2 p.m. ET
Where: Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN
TV coverage: The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 (check local listings); Pregame show begins at 1:30 p.m. ET
Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7
Stream: TampaBayLightning.com/StreamNow
Lines from Thursday's game (subject to change)
Forwards
Jake Guentzel -Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Pontus Holmberg
Ilya Mikheyev - Dominic James - Gage Goncalves
Jeff Viel - Conor Geekie
Defensemen
JJ Moser - John Carlson
Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak
Victor Hedman - Emil Lilleberg
Charle-Edouard D'Astous
Goaltenders
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Dennis Hildeby
Saturday's Matchup
The Lightning hit the road for a Nashville matinee on Saturday at Bridgestone Arena...Saturday marks the first half of the season series between the teams, which ends Dec. 29 in Tampa...Tampa Bay holds a 27-16-5 all-time record against the Predators, including 14-9-2 on the road...Steven Stamkos is Tampa Bay’s career scoring leader against Nashville with 16-17—33 in 26 games, and Brayden Point ranks second with 8-18—26 in 25 games against the Predators...Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy is 10-3-1 with a .917 save percentage when facing Nashville, while Dennis Hildeby awaits his first career start against Nashville...Tampa Bay was 2-0-0 against the Predators last season, taking a 5-2 win in October before winning 3-2 on March 29...Brandon Hagel (2-1—3) and Jake Guentzel (1-2—3) co-led the Lightning in scoring against Nashville last season, and seven different Bolts had multiple points...Vasilevskiy went 1-0-0 with a .900 save percentage, and Jonas Johansson was 1-0-0 with a .935 save percentage.
Tampa Bay Sports Item of the Game
Halloween Collection
The first holiday drop for the 2026 season has arrived, and this one is a spooky one! Check out the Tampa Bay Lightning Halloween collection today, available in store at Benchmark International Arena and online at TampaBaySports.com, while supplies last.
The Road Ahead
Tuesday, November 3 vs. Detroit Red Wings
Friday, November 5 vs. Chicago Blackhawks
Saturday, November 7 at Minnesota Wild