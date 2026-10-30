Lightning, Hillsborough County Public Schools partner to celebrate ‘Attendance All-stars’

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning and Hillsborough County Public Schools (HCPS) today announced Attendance All-Stars – Every Day Matters, a district-wide initiative designed to make school attendance exciting, celebrate improvement and reinforce the importance of showing up every day.

“Showing up every day, just like the Lightning do on the ice, is one of the most important steps students can take toward reaching their full potential,” said Lightning CEO Steve Griggs. “Through Attendance All-Stars, we’re proud to partner with Hillsborough County Public Schools to celebrate progress while recognizing students and schools for making ‘Every Day Matter’.”

“The Tampa Bay Lightning has been a tremendous partner to Hillsborough County Public Schools, continually finding meaningful ways to support our students and schools,” said Superintendent Van Ayres. “Now, they’re stepping up to help us tackle another important priority: attendance. We know that being in school every day makes a difference, and Attendance All-Stars brings some fun and excitement to that message while giving every student and every school an opportunity to improve and be recognized for their progress.”

Launching November 1 and first recognizing attendance performance beginning in December, the program will use the Lightning brand to build school spirit, engage families and help reduce absenteeism across the district. Rather than recognizing only schools with the highest overall attendance, the initiative will reward the most improved attendance rate compared with the previous month or the same month in the prior year, giving every school an opportunity to be celebrated.

Each month, the most improved elementary or middle school will receive a ThunderBug celebration or pep rally appearance. A student with the most improved attendance will receive four tickets to a Lightning game—or be entered into a drawing in the event of a tie—along with an attendance certificate, T-shirt and/or retail item or discount. Second- and third-place runners-up will receive swag bags.

At the high school level, the most improved school will receive special in-game recognition. A student with the most improved attendance will receive four game tickets—or entry into a drawing in the event of a tie—an attendance certificate, T-shirt and/or retail item or discount. Second- and third-place runners-up will also receive swag bags.

The campaign will be supported by a promotional video by Bolts defenseman, and education advocate, JJ Moser for elementary school morning shows, monthly ticket-giveaway and game-reminder graphics, and printed Attendance All-Stars certificates. Principals will receive a school communication toolkit with posters, social graphics, newsletter copy, a parent email and digital marquee graphics.

HCPS will also promote Lightning spirit days before select home games through PeachJar and family newsletters. Students will be encouraged to wear Lightning gear on game days, while schools will be invited to share their spirit on social media.

Through recognition, rewards, school spirit and family engagement, Attendance All-Stars – Every Day Matters aims to improve attendance, reduce absenteeism and ensure every student has the opportunity to succeed.