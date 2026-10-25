‘No one’s more deserving’: Kucherov takes Bolts scoring crown from Stamkos

“He works so hard, and he leads this team with his work ethic,” Point said. “He’s passed some great players who have played with us, and to see him work at it and get it, no one’s more deserving than he is. He really puts in the work, and I’m really happy for him.”

Kucherov passed former teammate Steven Stamkos for the franchise scoring crown. Stamkos previously held the record over 1,082 games, while Kucherov needed just 890 games to overtake the mark.

Kucherov’s latest accomplishment comes mere months after he won his second league MVP honor in 2026 and is another bullet point on a resume that includes a trio of NHL scoring titles, back-to-back Stanley Cups and two Ted Lindsay Awards as the league’s most outstanding player.

The 33-year-old right winger becomes the eighth active player to lead their team in all-time scoring. That ascent was driven by Kucherov’s ability to constantly evolve his offensive toolbox since arriving to the NHL in 2013.

He scored his first NHL goal in his first career shift, back when he wore No. 56 as a rookie and was called ‘Dmitry' in the goal call. History began that day, and Kucherov's climb up the franchise’s all-time list has been steady.

“He has accumulated a ton of points in his career. That’s what he does,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. “He’s a special talent, and guys like him don’t come around very often. He’s given our fans at home a decade of pretty awesome performances.”

Kucherov is gunning for a fifth consecutive 100-point season. In 2025-26 he tied a career high by scoring 44 goals and established new career marks in even strength goals and points.

“His work ethic, his dedication to the game and his dedication to perfection has always been there,” Lightning captain Victor Hedman said. “I’ve seen him the past five, six years and the way he works and tries to improve. The way he sees the game is fun to watch.”

Kucherov’s latest franchise record—one of nearly 20 in total—came in Saturday’s game against Utah. He fired a shot pass from the right wall to the net, where Point tapped the puck into the open cage to make it 3-1 on Kucherov’s record-breaking assist.

A smile showed as Kucherov's teammates flooded the ice to embrace and congratulate him.

“It means a lot,” Kucherov said of the record postgame before quickly crediting Stamkos along with other teammates past and present. “I appreciate everyone who’s played with me and been part of it.”