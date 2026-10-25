‘No one’s more deserving’: Kucherov takes Bolts scoring crown from Stamkos

His answer came after Saturday’s overtime loss to the Mammoth, when his focus was clearly still on the game and how the Lightning could have been better.
That’s usually the case for Kucherov, whose drive to win is often described as unmatched by those within the walls of Benchmark International Arena.
“When guys meet Kuch for the first time, there's a little bit of the awe factor of, ‘This is Nikita Kucherov’. I think we're all blessed and awed by his skill,” Cooper said. “But off the ice he’s quiet, stays to himself, does what you ask and gives everything he has on the ice. He's just a great guy to have around. I think there's a reason we've had some success in the past decade and a half, and one of the big reasons is Kuch.”
He could enter the league’s top 50 in career scoring as soon as this season—Jeremy Roenick ranks 50th with 1,216 points—and is quickly nearing Hockey Hall of Famer Sergei Fedorov’s 1,179 career points for third most by a Russian-born NHLer all-time.
Kucherov is one of the NHL’s most dynamic passers, and his teammates say he finds ways to slow the game down before picking it apart in a league focused on speed and pace of play.
“We’ve had a lot of good memories together in playoffs and winning, and I’m really thankful to have played with him for so long because he’s elevated my game and my career,” Point said. “He’s a special player, and I’m just grateful to have played with him.”
The NHL’s all-time leading scorer, Wayne Gretzky, has repeatedly praised Kucherov’s vision and pass-first mentality.
“You look at some of the top players in McDavid, MacKinnon, Matthews, the one thing that Kuch has—probably as good or better than anybody in the game—is he sees the ice so well. He sees the open man,” Gretzky said. “His unselfish play is continuous each and every game, and that makes a guy like that fun to watch.”
Kucherov’s number will hang from the Benchmark International Arena rafters someday. He’s bound for the Hockey Hall of Fame whenever his playing days are over.
The Lightning forward already holds one of the most decorated careers in franchise and NHL history. He continues to get better, and he’s nowhere near finished after 1,138 points.
“I’ve had the pleasure of watching every one of those points,” Cooper said. “You look at the list of the players that have played here—Steven Stamkos, Martin St. Louis, Vinny Lecavalier, Victor Hedman, guys that have their names in the rafters—and he stands alone.
“…That’s over a decade of work of what he’s done. He’s going to go down as one of the all-time greats.”