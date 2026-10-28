Front-row seats: Point, Hedman watched Kucherov make Lightning history

Nikita Kucherov has shared the ice with hundreds of players over his NHL career, but few have held a better view of his path to becoming the Tampa Bay Lightning’s all-time points leader than Brayden Point and Victor Hedman.
They enjoyed their front-row seats, watching Kucherov’s points, scoring titles and milestones stack on his way to No. 1 in the Lightning record books.
Kucherov’s record-breaking point was an assist on a Point power-play goal in Saturday’s game against the Utah Mammoth. Such setups helped Kucherov overtake another longtime teammate in Stamkos as the franchise’s career scoring leader with 1,138 points.
Point, for example, has scored 169 goals that featured a Kucherov assist. It’s the most of any player to share the ice with Kucherov ahead of Stamkos’ 133 goals set up by Kucherov.
“He’s helped our team do a lot of special things,” Point said of No. 86. “And to be part of that, it’s awesome. Playing with him has been one of the highlights of my career, for sure.”
There are a lot of plays to remember—Point holds 326 goals over his 11 NHL seasons after all, many of them created in some form by his longtime linemate.
One Kucherov setup, though, did stand out when Point reflected on the best pass he’s ever received from the NHL’s reigning MVP.
It was June 15, 2021, and the Lightning were pushing to even their Stanley Cup Semifinal series in Game 2 against the New York Islanders. The puck was dumped into the zone down the boards, and Kucherov won the race behind the Islanders net before quickly turning to slide a no-look pass to an open Point at the right post for the 1-0 goal.