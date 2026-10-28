Front-row seats: Point, Hedman watched Kucherov make Lightning history

“When he made that short-side pass on a rim, it was the way he got the stick around his body,” Point said. “It was pretty remarkable, and I was ready for it. But just the fact that he was able to do it and get it to me was a pretty special play.”

Even when there might not be an open passing lane, you have to stay ready whenever Kucherov has the puck. Tampa Bay’s new scoring champion finds a way more often than not.

“Sometimes I ask him, ‘When did you see me? At what point did you know I was going to be there?’ But that's what makes him so special is he’s so heads up, and the fact that he's able to look and see and process where you're going to be and when the puck's coming before anyone else, it’s what makes him so good.”

Hedman got to see Kucherov’s rise from a different vantage point.

The defenseman can trace Kucherov’s franchise-altering career all the way back to the latter’s NHL debut in November 2013. Hedman was part of the roster that witnessed Kucherov bury his first career shot on goal in his first NHL shift during a 5-0 win over the New York Rangers.

“Quickly,” Hedman said of when he knew Kucherov was a standout player. “Obviously he scored on his first shift ever, but you saw it right away in the way he saw the ice and the way he can make plays. It took him a little time to get to the top line, as for all the young guys it takes some time. But he put in the work and just kept taking it to the next step.”

And while Kucherov’s remarkable playmaking talent gets most of the attention, his 405 career goals are also second most in franchise history.

Hedman has assisted on nearly a quarter of those goals—96 to be exact—which is more than any other player.

When asked to choose his favorite Kucherov goal, Hedman struggled to land on any one specific play.

“Probably one of the playoff goals,” Hedman said. “I don't know which one stands out the most, but there's been a lot by him. When you're on the ice with him, you're trying to get him the puck as much as you can. Either he gets it back to you or he finds the back of the net. He's very elusive out there and tough to read for the opponent, so you just try to give him the puck as fast as you can.”

Kucherov wasted no time in crediting his teammates after claiming the franchise scoring title last weekend, but those around him are just as quick to point the credit back to Kucherov.

Moments after Kucherov tied Stamkos with point 1,137 last Tuesday, a giddy Hedman wrapped his arm around No. 86 while Point flashed a smile from the other side of the celebration. It felt fitting for Point to bury the goal on Kucherov's 1,138th point with the Lightning on the power play, and Point was again one of the first people to greet Kucherov after.

They’ve enjoyed witnessing their friend make history firsthand.

“He’s a hardworking player that’s also the most talented player in the league, the smartest player in the league. When you put those three things together, you get Kuch,” Hedman said. “It’s been fun to watch and follow his journey, but it’s not a fluke. He puts in the work, and I think he’s on the ice 340 days a year. It’s just been a lot of fun to watch, and he’s earned it.”