Nuts & Bolts: Haunting on Home Ice

Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's matchup against the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday:

When: Thursday, October 29 - 7 p.m. ET

Where: Benchmark International Arena - Tampa, FL

TV coverage: The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 (check local listings); Pregame show begins at 6:30 p.m. ET

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Stream: TampaBayLightning.com/StreamNow

Lines from Saturday's game (subject to change)

Forwards

Gage Goncalves -Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Jake Guentzel

Ilya Mikheyev - Zemgus Girgensons - Pontus Holmberg

Jeff Viel - Conor Geekie - Scott Sabourin

Defensemen

JJ Moser - John Carlson

Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak

Charle-Edouard D'Astous - Emil Lilleberg

Goaltenders

Dennis Hildeby

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Thursday's Matchup

The Lightning face the Winnipeg Jets for the first time this season when Winnipeg visits Benchmark International Arena on Thursday...The teams will also play in Winnipeg on Nov. 8...Tampa Bay carries a 54-42-13 all-time record against the Jets, including 33-16-6 on home ice...Martin St. Louis is the team’s career scoring leader versus Winnipeg with 27-54—81 in 73 games, and Nikita Kucherov leads all active Bolts with 14-16—30 in 24 games...Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy is 6-8-1 with an .895 save percentage when facing the Jets in his career, while Dennis Hildeby is 1-2-0 with a .925 save percentage against the team over his NHL career...Last season’s series between the teams ended with a 1-1-0 split, as Tampa Bay won a Jan. 29 home game 4-1 before the Jets took the March 5 road rematch 4-1...Darren Raddysh led the Lightning in scoring last season with 1-3—4 in two games, and Yanni Gourde scored 1-2—3...Vasilevskiy went 1-1-0 against the Jets in 2025-26, posting a .925 save percentage.

Tampa Bay Sports Item of the Game

Halloween Collection

The first holiday drop for the 2026 season has arrived, and this one is a spooky one! Check out the Tampa Bay Lightning Halloween collection today, available in store at Benchmark International Arena and online at TampaBaySports.com, while supplies last.

The Road Ahead

Saturday, October 31 at Nashville Predators

Tuesday, November 3 vs. Detroit Red Wings

Friday, November 5 vs. Chicago Blackhawks