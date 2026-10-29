Nuts & Bolts: Haunting on Home Ice

The Bolts host the Jets in Tampa for Halloween Night

Nuts and Bolts -16x9
By Benjamin Pierce
TampaBayLightning.com

Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's matchup against the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday:

When: Thursday, October 29 - 7 p.m. ET
Where: Benchmark International Arena - Tampa, FL
TV coverage: The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 (check local listings); Pregame show begins at 6:30 p.m. ET
Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7
Stream: TampaBayLightning.com/StreamNow

Lines from Saturday's game (subject to change)
Forwards
Gage Goncalves -Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov
 Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Jake Guentzel
Ilya Mikheyev - Zemgus Girgensons - Pontus Holmberg  
Jeff Viel - Conor Geekie - Scott Sabourin

Defensemen
JJ Moser - John Carlson
Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak
Charle-Edouard D'Astous - Emil Lilleberg

Goaltenders
Dennis Hildeby
Andrei Vasilevskiy

Thursday's Matchup
The Lightning face the Winnipeg Jets for the first time this season when Winnipeg visits Benchmark International Arena on Thursday...The teams will also play in Winnipeg on Nov. 8...Tampa Bay carries a 54-42-13 all-time record against the Jets, including 33-16-6 on home ice...Martin St. Louis is the team’s career scoring leader versus Winnipeg with 27-54—81 in 73 games, and Nikita Kucherov leads all active Bolts with 14-16—30 in 24 games...Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy is 6-8-1 with an .895 save percentage when facing the Jets in his career, while Dennis Hildeby is 1-2-0 with a .925 save percentage against the team over his NHL career...Last season’s series between the teams ended with a 1-1-0 split, as Tampa Bay won a Jan. 29 home game 4-1 before the Jets took the March 5 road rematch 4-1...Darren Raddysh led the Lightning in scoring last season with 1-3—4 in two games, and Yanni Gourde scored 1-2—3...Vasilevskiy went 1-1-0 against the Jets in 2025-26, posting a .925 save percentage.

Tampa Bay Sports Item of the Game
Halloween Collection

The first holiday drop for the 2026 season has arrived, and this one is a spooky one! Check out the Tampa Bay Lightning Halloween collection today, available in store at Benchmark International Arena and online at TampaBaySports.com, while supplies last. 

The Road Ahead
Saturday, October 31 at Nashville Predators
Tuesday, November 3 vs. Detroit Red Wings
Friday, November 5 vs. Chicago Blackhawks

News Feed

Front-row seats: Point, Hedman watched Kucherov make Lightning history

‘No one’s more deserving’: Kucherov takes Bolts scoring crown from Stamkos

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Mammoth 5, Lightning 4 - OT

The Backcheck: Kucherov scoring record the highlight in Saturday OT loss

Nuts & Bolts: Road trip ends in Salt Lake City

The Backcheck: Guentzel scores twice but Bolts fall 6-3 in Colorado

Nuts & Bolts: Back-to-back begins in Colorado

Lightning named first NHL partner for Uptop, launches Bolts Rewards

The Backcheck: Kucherov ties franchise record, Vasy stands tall in win over Vegas

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Tampa Bay Lightning 6, Vegas Golden Knights 2

From Bolt to bench boss: Ryan Craig’s NHL journey comes full circle against Tampa Bay

Nuts & Bolts: Late night puck drop

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Tampa Bay Lightning 4, Vancouver Canucks 2

The Backcheck: Kucherov, Bolts stay strong in comeback win over Canucks

Nuts & Bolts: Vancouver in town for an early puck drop

Built on Trust: Cirelli’s reliability helped him reach Lightning top 10

The Backcheck: Hedman’s OT winner the difference as Bolts get back to winning

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 4, Kraken 3 - OT