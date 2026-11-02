Lightning unveil Hometown Remix uniform, set to debut on November 14

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning today unveiled the team’s Hometown Remix uniform, bringing a new look to the ice with a bold reimagining of Lightning tradition that celebrates the team’s history and the city it calls home.

A celebration of Tampa Bay, the Hometown Remix is accompanied by a series of grassroots activations taking the uniform’s unveiling beyond the walls of Benchmark International Arena and into the heart of the community. From the Tampa Riverwalk to some of the city’s most recognizable landmarks, Lightning fans will have opportunities to discover, experience and take home a piece of the Hometown Remix launch.

As part of the citywide celebration, Lightning crest decals will appear along the Tampa Riverwalk, while 100 limited-edition Hometown Remix posters will be placed throughout the city on November 14 for fans to discover and keep as a piece of the iconic jersey drop.

The celebration will extend to one of Tampa’s most recognizable landmarks, as Jose Gasparilla will receive a unique set of banners and lighting to mark the occasion. Additionally, the Hometown Remix crest will be projected at select locations throughout the city and on Ford Thunder Alley during home games on Saturdays, bringing the new design to life.

The Hometown Remix uniform will make its on-ice debut on November 14 when the Bolts take on the Detroit Red Wings. The Lightning will continue to don the new look for every Saturday home game for the remainder of the season, giving Bolts Nation the opportunity to see the new design become a regular part of the team’s identity.

The Hometown Remix uniform draws inspiration from some of the most recognizable designs in Lightning history, blending familiar elements with a fresh aesthetic that puts Tampa Bay’s identity front and center. At the heart of the design is the 2026 NHL Stadium Series skull logo, which moves from the shoulder to the center of the jersey, taking its place as the primary crest with a fresh, new smile. The jersey’s black base is complemented by the return of Sky Blue, first introduced during the last year’s Stadium Series, creating a striking contrast throughout the design.