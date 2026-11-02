Lightning unveil Hometown Remix uniform, set to debut on November 14

The uniform celebrates the team’s history and the city it calls home

HTR-Press-Release
By Press Release
TampaBayLightning.com

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning today unveiled the team’s Hometown Remix uniform, bringing a new look to the ice with a bold reimagining of Lightning tradition that celebrates the team’s history and the city it calls home.

A celebration of Tampa Bay, the Hometown Remix is accompanied by a series of grassroots activations taking the uniform’s unveiling beyond the walls of Benchmark International Arena and into the heart of the community. From the Tampa Riverwalk to some of the city’s most recognizable landmarks, Lightning fans will have opportunities to discover, experience and take home a piece of the Hometown Remix launch.

As part of the citywide celebration, Lightning crest decals will appear along the Tampa Riverwalk, while 100 limited-edition Hometown Remix posters will be placed throughout the city on November 14 for fans to discover and keep as a piece of the iconic jersey drop. 

The celebration will extend to one of Tampa’s most recognizable landmarks, as Jose Gasparilla will receive a unique set of banners and lighting to mark the occasion. Additionally, the Hometown Remix crest will be projected at select locations throughout the city and on Ford Thunder Alley during home games on Saturdays, bringing the new design to life.

The Hometown Remix uniform will make its on-ice debut on November 14 when the Bolts take on the Detroit Red Wings. The Lightning will continue to don the new look for every Saturday home game for the remainder of the season, giving Bolts Nation the opportunity to see the new design become a regular part of the team’s identity.

The Hometown Remix uniform draws inspiration from some of the most recognizable designs in Lightning history, blending familiar elements with a fresh aesthetic that puts Tampa Bay’s identity front and center. At the heart of the design is the 2026 NHL Stadium Series skull logo, which moves from the shoulder to the center of the jersey, taking its place as the primary crest with a fresh, new smile. The jersey’s black base is complemented by the return of Sky Blue, first introduced during the last year’s Stadium Series, creating a striking contrast throughout the design.

MK0258 - Hometown Remix Web Takeover _ Details

The team’s primary logo also makes a return to the shoulder for the first time since the 2013-14 season, reimagined in Sky Blue with Lightning Blue accents. Storm Grey, a signature color from the fan-favorite Disrupt the Night alternate jersey, returns as a sleeve accent while the iconic Lightning sleeve bolts feature a modern cut-and-sew construction built directly into the jersey.

Additional design details pay homage to the team’s past while incorporating a distinctly Tampa Bay touch. The iconic Stadium Series numbers have been remixed in Sky Blue with Lightning Blue accents, while the inside hem features the city’s signature Bayshore Balustrade, woven into the jersey as a subtle tribute to the community.

The result is a uniform that brings together the past, present and future of Lightning hockey while celebrating the city and fans that make Tampa Bay home. The Hometown Remix uniform will be available for purchase beginning today at Tampa Bay Sports Store and online at Tampabaysports.com

For more information on the Hometown Remix uniform, please visit nhl.com/lightning/.

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A Closer Look at the Hometown Remix Collection

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