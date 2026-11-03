15 essentials from the Lightning’s Hometown Remix merch drop

The Bolts' new apparel line is about as Tampa Bay as it gets

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By Thompson Brandes
TampaBayLightning.com

The NHL’s 2026 Hometown Remix jerseys were finally released on Monday after much anticipation and speculation throughout the league’s 32 fanbases.

The Lightning’s sweater takes a page out of last year’s Stadium Series playbook, placing the pirate skull patch front and center, and reprising the “Sky Blue” colorway against a black base, with hits of Lightning Blue throughout.

As for the retail line, it is an enormous haul for Bolts fans who can’t get enough of the color black. And while the players won’t debut their full kits until November 14 against the Red Wings, the limited-edition merch is very much underway over at Tampa Bay Sports.

The collection is now available online and store-wide. Here are 15 of our favorite pieces from the lot.

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Tampa Bay Lightning Hometown Remix Premium Fanatics Jersey, $299.99

The main event. Sleeve bolts are back along with the Stadium Series numbers in a Sky Blue remix. Inside the hem, a piece of home: the Bayshore Balustrade. This is about as Tampa as it gets.

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Tampa Bay Lightning Hometown Remix Levelwear Name & Number Tee, $34.99

Speaking of Bayshore, we recommend the "shirsey" for those long walks down the waterfront.

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Men's Tampa Bay Lightning Hometown Remix Levelwear Long Sleeve Oscar Tee, $49.99

A perfect fall shirt for rolling up your sleeve bolts and getting down to business.

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Men's Tampa Bay Lightning Hometown Remix Levelwear Sky Blue Richmond Skull Logo Tee, $34.99

The sky blue takes the main stage here in all its glory.

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Women's Tampa Bay Lightning Hometown Remix Pressbox Motley Crew Tee, 34.99

A good crop goes a long way in one of the line's most versatile tops.

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Women's Tampa Bay Lightning Hometown Remix Pressbox Janise Crew, $69.99

One of the Stadium Series line's most popular pieces gets a Hometown Remix of its own. The ultimate game day crewneck.

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Women's Tampa Bay Lightning Hometown Remix Levelwear Judd Full Zip Hooded Sweatshirt, $99.99

This hoodie can't wait to be zipped up, zipped down, tied around your waist—it does it all.

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Tampa Bay Lightning Hometown Remix Fanatics Authentic Pro Black Woven Half-Zip Jacket, $159.99

Already a hot commodity around the arena, the half-zip looks and feels even better in person.

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Men's Tampa Bay Lightning Hometown Remix Levelwear Heron 1/4 Zip, $79.99

The sky blue insert on this QZ is saying, "Yeah buddy. Zip me up at your own risk."

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Men's Tampa Bay Lightning Hometown Remix Fanatics Authentic Pro Black Rink Polo, $79.99

For the Tampa Bay traditionalists and golf heads.

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Tampa Bay Lightning Hometown Remix New Era 9Forty Two-Tone Adjustable A-Frame Hat, $36.99

Ideal measurements and structure on this bad boy. A supremely clean two-tone if we've ever seen one.

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Tampa Bay Lightning Hometown Remix '47 Black Sure Shot Adjustable Trucker Hat, $39.99

The all-black trucker hat lets the melon breath while still looking damn sleek.

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Tampa Bay Lightning Hometown Remix '47 Adjustable White Clean Up Hat, 34.99

Had to throw some white in the mix for good measure, in case it's a warm Gasparilla.

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Infant Tampa Bay Lightning Hometown Remix Black Onesie, $19.99

Toddlers have been known to put this on and develop an immediate affinity for AC/DC.

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Tampa Bay Lightning Hometown Remix 12-oz Can Cooler, $8.99

Hockey games, pirate parades—this can cooler is a back-pocket hero and as multifaceted as they come.

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