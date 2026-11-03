15 essentials from the Lightning’s Hometown Remix merch drop

The NHL’s 2026 Hometown Remix jerseys were finally released on Monday after much anticipation and speculation throughout the league’s 32 fanbases.

The Lightning’s sweater takes a page out of last year’s Stadium Series playbook, placing the pirate skull patch front and center, and reprising the “Sky Blue” colorway against a black base, with hits of Lightning Blue throughout.

As for the retail line, it is an enormous haul for Bolts fans who can’t get enough of the color black. And while the players won’t debut their full kits until November 14 against the Red Wings, the limited-edition merch is very much underway over at Tampa Bay Sports.

The collection is now available online and store-wide. Here are 15 of our favorite pieces from the lot.