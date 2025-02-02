Lightning re-assign goaltender Matt Tomkins to AHL Syracuse

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning have re-assigned goaltender Matt Tomkins to the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Tomkins, 30, has played in 17 games for the Crunch this season, posting a 6-8-3 record with a .900 save percentage, 2.87 goals-against average and one shutout. He has appeared in 82 career AHL contests with Syracuse and the Rockford IceHogs, logging a 32-40-9 record with an .899 save percentage, 2.96 goals-against average and two shutouts.

The Edmonton, Alberta, native has played in six career NHL games, all with Tampa Bay during the 2023-24 season, posting a 3-2-1 record with an .892 save percentage and a 3.33 goals-against average. Tomkins recorded his first career NHL win with a 23-save performance November 7, 2023, at Montreal.

Tomkins was originally drafted by the Chicago Blackhawks in the seventh round, 199th overall, of the 2012 NHL Draft. He was signed by the Lightning as a free agent on May 10, 2023.