Lightning re-assign defenseman Declan Carlile to AHL Syracuse

Carlile has skated in 21 games with the Crunch this season

Carlile
By Press Release
TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning have re-assigned defenseman Declan Carlile to the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Carlile, 24, made his Lightning season debut December 14 at Seattle, logging 11:10 of ice time, blocking two shots and scoring his first career NHL goal. The 6-foot-3, 192-pound defenseman has skated in 21 games with Syracuse this season, recording one goal and three points with 23 penalty minutes.

A native of Hartland, Michigan, Carlile was originally signed by Tampa Bay as a free agent on March 16, 2022.

