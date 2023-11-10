Tampa Bay Lightning partner with Tampa Warriors to create The Lightning Warriors Hockey Program

TAMPA BAY - The Tampa Bay Lightning and Tampa Warriors are proud to announce a new partnership, beginning the 2023-24 season, with the creation of the Lightning Warriors hockey program. The creation of this program adds another USA Hockey Disabled Hockey Discipline to the Lightning family, along with the Tampa Bay Lightning Sled Hockey Team. USA Hockey’s Warrior Hockey Discipline is dedicated to injured and disabled US Military Veterans who have served our country and play the sport of ice hockey.

The Lightning Warriors program is dedicated to offering a dual-purpose environment that blends recreation and competition while providing therapeutic and educational benefits for all its members. Our commitment extends to supporting the disabled veteran community and actively fostering greater inclusivity and participation in hockey, all the while contributing to Tampa Bay area communities through volunteer initiatives.

“This partnership is not only going to enable us to assist more Veterans to find healing through hockey, but it will also increase the impact our organization has on the local hockey community and the Tampa Bay community at large. It’s a very exciting time for all of us,” said Chris Scangerello, Tampa Warriors Executive Director.

“This opportunity was greeted with excitement and support across the entire organization. We’re thrilled to welcome the Lightning Warriors to our family and can’t wait for what the future holds,” said Josh Dreith, Director, Community & Hockey Development.

About the Tampa Warriors Hockey Program

The Tampa Warriors Hockey Program, Inc ("TWHP") was formed on November 29, 2017, and formally incorporated on January 1, 2020. The TWHP, a 501(c)(3), has been organized to operate exclusively for charitable and educational purposes, for those wounded in defense of the United States and America's First Responders.

The purpose of the TWHP is to serve the disabled veteran community, the hockey community at large and the community at large in the Tampa, FL region. Its mission is to provide both a recreational and competitive environment/team that is therapeutic and educational for our members so that we serve each other and our communities.