Lightning kickstart ’25 preseason with victory in Raleigh

The Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday played 60 minutes on NHL ice for the first time since the Stanley Cup Playoffs in April and left with a win to boot.

The Bolts opened the 2025 NHL preseason on the road with Monday's 2-1 win against the Carolina Hurricanes at the Lenovo Center.

“It was a lot of fun,” Lightning goalie Jonas Johansson said postgame. "It felt great to be back playing hockey again. It’s been a while, but I think everyone did a great job. We got off to a good start, and good start to the year.”

Tampa Bay’s roster featured a mix of the training camp group, ranging from regular NHL players to young prospects getting their first taste of preseason hockey.

Defenseman Emil Lilleberg was the first player on the scoreboard for Tampa Bay this preseason and handed the visitors a 1-0 lead with only 0.8 seconds remaining in the opening period on Monday.