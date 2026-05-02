Game 6 Recap: Lightning 1, Canadiens 0 - OT

The Bolts didn’t back down, and now they're coming home with a chance at a playoff series victory.

The tightest First Round matchup of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs required overtime for the fourth time in six games on Friday, a night that ended as a 1-0 Bolts victory in Game 6 at the Bell Centre.

There were a ton of scoring chances but only one score, this one from Gage Goncalves on the game winner in overtime when he buried a loose puck at the net.

Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy had to be sharp on Friday and brought his best, finishing with 30 saves and the shutout. Montreal goalie Jakub Dobes made 32 for Montreal.

Scoring Summary

First period

None.

Shots on goal: TBL 9, MTL 7

Second period

None.

Shots on goal: MTL 10, TBL 7

Third period

None.

Shots on goal: TBL 12, MTL 10

Overtime

TBL 1, MTL 0

9:03 Gage Goncalves (1) - Dominic James, Brandon Hagel

Goncalves accepted a pass at the net front and buried his second chance for the Lightning win.

Total shots: TBL 33, MTL 30