Johansson named NHL's Second Star of the Week

NEW YORK (Oct. 30, 2023) – New Jersey Devils right wing Tyler Toffoli, Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Jonas Johansson and Minnesota Wild right wing Ryan Hartman have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” for the week ending Oct. 29.

SECOND STAR – JONAS JOHANSSON, G, TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING

Johansson – who signed with the Lightning in July – stopped all 55 shots he faced over two appearances, going 2-0-0 with two shutouts to guide Tampa Bay (4-2-2, 10 points) to a perfect week. He earned his second career shutout – and first with the Lightning – with 32 saves, including 13 in the third period, in a 3-0 win against the Carolina Hurricanes Oct. 24. Johansson then became the seventh different goaltender in Tampa Bay history to record consecutive shutouts – and the first to achieve the feat since Nov. 23-26, 2021 (Andrei Vasilevskiy) – with 23 stops in a 6-0 victory over the San Jose Sharks Oct. 26. The 28-year-old Johansson, who was 11-13-4 in 35 career NHL appearances entering 2023-24 (3.32 GAA, .887%, 1 SO), is 4-1-2 through seven total games this season (2.56 GAA, .925 SV%, 2 SO). He leads the League in both saves (221) and shots against (239) as well as mid-range (t-62) and long-range (t-46) saves, two of the new statistical categories available via NHL EDGE.