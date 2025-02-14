Guentzel, Team USA beat Finland in Thursday’s Four Nations game

The Lightning forward scored and added an assist in a big third period for the Americans

USA-FIN Recap
By Benjamin Pierce
@BenjaminJReport TampaBayLightning.com

Tampa Bay Lightning forward Jake Guentzel on Thursday became the first Bolt to score in the 4 Nations Face-Off, helping Team USA bank three standings points with a dominant win over Team Finland.

Team USA defeated Finland’s squad 6-1 in regulation, the first such win of the tournament after Canada beat Sweden 4-3 in overtime on Wednesday.

Guentzel brought a flurry of offense for Team USA in the third period, earning an assist on Matthew Tkachuk’s power-play goal 15 seconds into the frame before Guentzel forced the playing of “Free Bird”, the American goal song, with his first tally of the 4 Nations tournament on the rush only 11 seconds after the Tkachuk goal.

USA vs. FIN | Guentzel gets on the board at 4 Nations

Guentzel took a pass from captain Auston Matthews at the left faceoff circle and beat Finland goalie Juuse Saros with a snap shot on the blocker side 26 seconds into the third period.

Finland was the first team to score on Thursday. Defenseman Henri Jokiharju’s shot from the right faceoff dot opened the scoring on the team's first shot on goal 7:31 into the game.

Team USA responded with six unanswered goals, including Brady Tkachuk’s game-tying goal at the 10:21 mark of the first period. Minnesota Wild forward Matt Boldy’s redirected goal was the lone tally of the second period, making it 2-1 before the American push in period three.

Guentzel’s two points tied him for third-most on Thursday, trailing only Florida forward Matthew Tkachuk (2-1–3) and Columbus defenseman Zach Werenski (0-3–3).

The tournament will see all four countries play on Saturday. Finland plays Sweden at 1 p.m. before the North American battle between the USA and Canada squads takes center stage at 8 p.m.

Scoring Summary

First period

FIN 1, USA 0

7:31 Henri Jokiharju (1) - Mikael Granlund, Olli Maatta

FIN 1, USA 1

10:21 Brady Tkachuk (1) - Matt Boldy, Zach Werenski

Shots on goal: USA 13, FIN 7

Second period

USA 2, FIN 1

17:04 Matt Boldy (1) - Brock Faber, Kyle Connor

Shots on goal: USA 7, FIN 6

Third period

USA 3, FIN 1

00:15 Matthew Tkachuk (1) - Zach Werenski, Jake Guentzel - PP

USA 4, FIN 1

00:26 Guentzel (1) - Auston Matthews, Jack Hughes

USA 5, FIN 1

3:00 B. Tkachuk (2) - Jack Eichel, M. Tkachuk

USA 6, FIN 1

11:13 M. Tkachuk (2) - Werenski, Eichel - PP

Total shots: USA 32, FIN 21

TBL Player Summary

  • Jake Guentzel (USA): Goal, assist, 18:30 TOI, 4 shots on goal, 1 hit, 2 takeaways.

News Feed

A History of the 4 Nations FAQ

Guentzel to make Team USA debut Thursday

Team Canada holds off Team Sweden to win 4 Nations Face-Off opener in overtime

Wednesday’s 4 Nations Face-Off opener to showcase four Bolts skaters

‘Time to flip the switch’: Lightning players ready for 4 Nations Face-Off

Sights & Sounds from the Florida State Fair Watch Party

Best buds: Hagel, Cirelli bringing the best out of one another in Tampa Bay

Lightning's Brandon Hagel has been named the NHL's First Star of the week

Lightning reassign Goncalves, Halverson, Duke to Syracuse

The Backcheck: Fast starts earn back-to-back wins, well-deserved break for Bolts

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 5, Canadiens 3

Recap: Lightning 5, Canadiens 3

The Duke’s Debut: Rookie scores in familiar place to help Bolts win in first NHL game

Nuts & Bolts: One more before the 4 Nations break

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 6, Red Wings 3

Recap: Lightning 6, Red Wings 3

Lightning recall forward Dylan Duke from AHL Syracuse

Nuts & Bolts: A Saturday matinee in Motor City