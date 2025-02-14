Guentzel, Team USA beat Finland in Thursday’s Four Nations game

Tampa Bay Lightning forward Jake Guentzel on Thursday became the first Bolt to score in the 4 Nations Face-Off, helping Team USA bank three standings points with a dominant win over Team Finland.

Team USA defeated Finland’s squad 6-1 in regulation, the first such win of the tournament after Canada beat Sweden 4-3 in overtime on Wednesday.

Guentzel brought a flurry of offense for Team USA in the third period, earning an assist on Matthew Tkachuk’s power-play goal 15 seconds into the frame before Guentzel forced the playing of “Free Bird”, the American goal song, with his first tally of the 4 Nations tournament on the rush only 11 seconds after the Tkachuk goal.