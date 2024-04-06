Lightning First Round playoff tickets to go on sale April 12

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning will place single-game tickets for home games during the First Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs on sale to the general public on Friday, April 12 at 10 a.m. Tampa Bay’s 2024 postseason is presented by AdventHealth.

The Lightning's playoff schedule and opponent will be announced at a later date. Fans may begin purchasing Lightning playoff tickets at 10 a.m. on April 12 exclusively online at www.TampaBayLightning.com/tickets while Bolt For Life Members will have pre-sale access earlier in the week. Subscribers to the Lightning Insider newsletter will also have exclusive access to pre-sale tickets at 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 11. Fans can subscribe to the Lightning Insider newsletter at www.TampaBayLightning.com/insider.

The Lightning have qualified for the postseason for a seventh-straight season, extending their franchise record for longest consecutive playoff streak.