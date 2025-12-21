Nuts & Bolts: Homestand wraps up against the St. Louis

Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's matchup against the St. Louis Blues on Monday:

When: Monday, December 22 - 7 p.m. ET

Where: Benchmark International Arena - Tampa, FL

TV coverage: The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 (check local listings)

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Stream: TampaBayLightning.com/Stream Now

Lines from Saturday's game (subject to change)

Pontus Holmberg - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Jake Guentzel - Anthony Cirelli - Nick Paul

Zemgus Girgensons - Yanni Gourde - Oliver Bjorkstrand

Gage Goncalves - Jack Finley - Dominic James

Defensemen

JJ Moser - Darren Raddysh

Ryan McDonagh - Charle-Edouard D'Astous

Declan Carlile - Max Crozier

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Monday's Matchup

The Tampa Bay Lightning will play the St. Louis Blues for the first time this season when they host the Blues on Monday at 7 p.m...The teams will also play on Jan. 16 in St. Louis...Tampa Bay is 19-26-8 all-time against the Blues, including 14-9-5 on home ice...Steven Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov are tied as the franchise scoring leaders against the Blues, each with 7-12—19...Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy is 8-4-1 in his career versus the Blues with a .928 save percentage and one shutout, and net partner Jonas Johansson is 1-2-0 with an .867 save percentage, including 0-1-0 with an .857 save percentage with the Bolts...Tampa Bay split last season’s series against the Blues 1-1-0, dropping a Nov. 5 game 3-2 before winning the Dec. 19 rematch by a 3-1 score...Kucherov led the Lightning in scoring against the Blues last season with 0-4—4 in two games, while Nick Perbix had 2-0—2 and Anthony Cirelli scored 1-1—2...Vasilevskiy started both games against the Blues in 2024-25, going 1-1-0 with a .927 save percentage and 2.03 goals against average.

Tampa Bay Sports Item of the Game

2026 Stadium Series Collection

Gear up for the 2026 Stadium Series game today! Jerseys and the full merchandise collection are available now, in store at Benchmark International Arena and online at TampaBaySports.com, while supplies last.

The Road Ahead

Saturday, December 27 at Florida Panthers

Sunday, December 28 vs. Montréal Canadiens

Wednesday, December 31 at Anaheim Ducks