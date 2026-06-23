Lightning Enter 2026 NHL Draft with seven picks

The 2026 NHL Draft will take place June 26-27 at KeyBank Center in Buffalo

2026 Draft Press Release _ 1920x1080
By Press Release
TampaBayLightning.com

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning are set to make seven selections at the 2026 NHL Draft, taking place Friday, June 26 and Saturday, June 27 at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York. The Lightning’s 2026 draft is presented by Florida Blue.

Round 1 will take place at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 26. Rounds 2-7 will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 27. ESPN and ESPN+ will provide live coverage of Round 1 on Friday in the United States, while NHL Network and ESPN+ will air Rounds 2-7 on Saturday.

Current Lightning Selections

Round 2 – 58th overall

Round 3 – 90th overall

Round 5 – 133rd overall (from Toronto)

Round 5 – 134th overall (from Seattle)

Round 5 – 154th overall

Round 6 – 186th overall

Round 7 – 218th overall

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