Lightning assign forward Conor Sheary to Syracuse 

Sheary has skated in three games with the Bolts this season

Sheary
By Press Release
@TBLightning TampaBayLightning.com

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning have assigned forward Conor Sheary to the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Sheary, 32, appeared in three games for Tampa Bay this season and averaged 11:01 time on ice. The 5-foot-8, 182-pound forward played in 57 games with the Bolts in 2023-24 and recorded four goals and 15 points.

Sheary was originally undrafted and signed as a free agent with the Pittsburgh Penguins on July 1, 2015.

