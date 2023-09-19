Lightning announce training camp roster, schedule

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning today announced the roster and schedule for the team’s training camp, presented by Florida Blue.
Training camp will open with medicals, testing and media day on Wednesday, September 20. Interviews are expected to start after 9 a.m. in the Ashley VIP Lounge. On-ice practices will begin at the TGH Ice Plex on Thursday, September 21. The Lightning’s training camp roster features 60 players, with 35 forwards, 19 defensemen and six goalies.
2023 Tampa Bay Lightning Training Camp Roster
Forwards (35)
- 61 Allard, Tristan
- 12 Barre-Boulet, Alex
- 22 Brown, Logan
- 33 Carroll, Joe
- 41 Chaffee, Mitchell
- 71 Cirelli, Anthony
- 40 Dumont, Gabriel
- 32 Dureau, Jaydon
- 54 Edmonds, Lucas
- 83 Element, Shawn
- 23 Eyssimont, Mikey
- 62 Finley, Jack
- 82 Fortier, Gabriel
- 89 Gauthier, Ethan
- 11 Glendening, Luke
- 93 Goncalves, Gage
- 52 Groshev, Maxim
- 38 Hagel, Brandon
- 95 Hay, Ethan
- 84 Jeannot, Tanner
- 45 Koepke, Cole
- 86 Kucherov, Nikita
- 34 MacArthur, Bennett
- 39 Merela, Waltteri
- 64 Motte, Tyler
- 20 Paul, Nick
- 21 Point, Brayden
- 42 Robert, Felix
- 73 Sheary, Conor
- 91 Stamkos, Steven
- 96 Szturc, Gabriel
- 58 Usau, Ilya
- 85 Walcott, Daniel
- 55 Walker, Daniel
- 51 Watson, Austin
Defensemen (19)
- 24 Bogosian, Zach
- 67 Carlile, Declan
- 81 Cernak, Erik
- 65 Crozier, Maxwell
- 74 Day, Sean
- 44 de Haan, Calvin
- 7 Fleury, Haydn
- 57 Gill, Dyllan
- 77 Hedman, Victor
- 49 Henault, Louka
- 78 Lilleberg, Emil
- 5 Myers, Philippe
- 48 Perbix, Nick
- 43 Raddysh, Darren
- 76 Schmidt, Roman
- 98 Sergachev, Mikhail
- 29 Stephens, Devante
- 28 Thompson, Jack
- 46 Walford, Scott\
Goaltenders (6)
- 60 Alnefelt, Hugo
- 35 Fitzpatrick, Evan
- 70 Gaudreau, Ben
- 31 Johansson, Jonas
- 90 Tomkins, Matt
- 88 Vasilevskiy, Andrei
2023 Tampa Bay Lightning Training Camp Schedule (subject to change)
Wednesday, September 20 – AMALIE Arena
9 a.m. -- TBD Media Day
Thursday, September 21 – TGH IcePlex
SKILLS GROUP
8:15 am Goalies on ice (North)
8:30 am – 10:00 am Practice (North)
20 CHAMPS
10:30 am – 10:45 am Goalies (North)
10:45 am – 11:30 am Practice (North)
11:50 am – 12:35 pm Practice (North)
21 CHAMPS
10:30 am – 10:45 am Goalies (South)
10:45 am – 11:30 am Practice (South)
11:50 am – 12:35 pm Practice (South)
Friday, September 22 – TGH IcePlex
SKILLS GROUP
8:15 am Goalies on ice (North)
8:30 am – 10:00 am Practice (North)
20 CHAMPS
10:30 am – 10:45 am Goalies on ice (North)
10:45 am – 11:30 am Practice (North)
11:50 am – 12:35 pm Scrimmage (North)
21 CHAMPS
10:30 am – 10:45 am Goalies on ice (South)
10:45 am – 11:30 am Practice (South)
11:50 am – 12:35 pm Scrimmage (North)
Saturday, September 23 – TGH IcePlex
SKILLS GROUP
8:15 am Goalies on ice (North)
8:30 am – 10:00 am Practice (North)
20 CHAMPS
10:30 am – 10:45 am Goalies on ice (North)
10:45 am – 11:30 am Practice (North)
11:50 am – 12:35 pm Practice (North)
21 CHAMPS
10:30 am – 10:45 am Goalies on ice (South)
10:45 am – 11:30 am Practice (South)
11:50 am – 12:35 pm Practice (South)
Sunday, September 24 – TGH IcePlex
SKILLS GROUP
8:30 am – 10:00 am Practice (North)
20 CHAMPS
10:30 am – 10:45 am Goalies on ice (North)
10:45 am – 11:30 am Practice (North)
11:50 am – 12:35 pm Scrimmage (North)
21 CHAMPS
10:30 am – 10:45 am Goalies on ice (South)
10:45 am – 11:30 am Practice (South)
11:50 am – 12:35 pm Scrimmage (North)
Monday, September 25
Day Off
Tuesday, September 26 – TGH IcePlex
GAME GROUP
9:30 am – 10:15 am Pre-Game Skate (North)
7:00 pm Game @ Carolina Hurricanes
20 CHAMPS
10:45 am – 11:00 am Goalies on ice (South)
11:00 am – 11:45 am Practice (South)
12:05 pm – 1:00 pm Combined Practice (North)
21 CHAMPS
10:45 am – 11:00 am Goalies on ice (North)
11:00 am – 11:45 am Practice (North)
12:05 pm – 1:00 pm Combined Practice (North)
Wednesday, September 27 – TGH IcePlex
GAME GROUP
10:00 am – 10:45 am Pre-Game Skate (North)
7:00 pm Game @ Nashville Predators
20 CHAMPS
11:15 am – 11:30 am Goalies on ice (South)
11:30 am – 12:15 pm Practice (South)
12:35 pm – 1:30 pm Combined Practice (North)
21 CHAMPS
11:15 am – 11:30 am Goalies on ice (North)
11:30 am – 12:15 pm Practice (North)
12:35 pm – 1:30 pm Combined Practice (North)
Thursday, September 28 – TGH IcePlex
SKILLS GROUP
11:00 am – 12:00 pm Practice (North)
20 CHAMPS
12:30 pm Goalies on ice (North)
12:45 pm – 1:30 pm Practice (North)
1:50 pm – 2:35 pm Practice (North)
21 CHAMPS
12:30 pm Goalies on ice (South)
12:45 pm – 1:30 pm Practice (South)
1:50 pm – 2:35 pm Practice (South)
Friday, September 29 – TGH IcePlex
GAME GROUP
10:00 am – 10:35 am Pre-Game Skate (North)
7:00 pm Game vs. Carolina Hurricanes
20 CHAMPS
11:00 am – 11:20 am Special Teams (South)
11:05 am Goalies on ice (North)
11:20 am – 12:20 pm Practice (North)
21 CHAMPS
10:45 am Goalies on ice (South)
11:40 am – 12:40 pm Practice (South)
Saturday, September 30 – TGH Ice Plex
GAME GROUP
9:00 am – 9:40 am Pre-Game Skate (North)
5:00 pm Game vs. Nashville Predators
20 CHAMPS
10:00 am – 10:20 am Special Teams (South)
10:05 am Goalies on ice (North)
10:20 am – 11:10 am Practice (North)
21 CHAMPS
9:45 am Goalies on ice (South)
Sunday, October 1
Day Off
Monday, October 2 – Orlando Ice Den
11:00 am Practice
Tuesday, October 3 – Amway Center
10:15 am Pre-Game Skate
7:00 pm Game vs. Florida Panthers
Wednesday, October 4
Day Off
Thursday, October 5 – AMALIE Arena
10:30 am Pre-Game Skate
7:00 pm Game vs. Florida Panthers
Friday, October 6 – TGH IcePlex
11:00 am Practice
Saturday, October 7 – TGH IcePlex
10:00 am Optional Pre-Game Skate
6:00 pm Game @ Florida Panthers
Sunday, October 8
Day Off
Monday, October 9 – AMALIE Arena
10:30 am Practice
Tuesday, October 10 – AMALIE Arena
Start of Regular Season
9:30 am Pre-Game Skate
5:30 pm Game vs. Nashville Predators