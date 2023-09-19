Lightning announce training camp roster, schedule

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning today announced the roster and schedule for the team’s training camp, presented by Florida Blue.

Training camp will open with medicals, testing and media day on Wednesday, September 20. Interviews are expected to start after 9 a.m. in the Ashley VIP Lounge. On-ice practices will begin at the TGH Ice Plex on Thursday, September 21. The Lightning’s training camp roster features 60 players, with 35 forwards, 19 defensemen and six goalies.

2023 Tampa Bay Lightning Training Camp Roster

Forwards (35)

61 Allard, Tristan

12 Barre-Boulet, Alex

22 Brown, Logan

33 Carroll, Joe

41 Chaffee, Mitchell

71 Cirelli, Anthony

40 Dumont, Gabriel

32 Dureau, Jaydon

54 Edmonds, Lucas

83 Element, Shawn

23 Eyssimont, Mikey

62 Finley, Jack

82 Fortier, Gabriel

89 Gauthier, Ethan

11 Glendening, Luke

93 Goncalves, Gage

52 Groshev, Maxim

38 Hagel, Brandon

95 Hay, Ethan

84 Jeannot, Tanner

45 Koepke, Cole

86 Kucherov, Nikita

34 MacArthur, Bennett

39 Merela, Waltteri

64 Motte, Tyler

20 Paul, Nick

21 Point, Brayden

42 Robert, Felix

73 Sheary, Conor

91 Stamkos, Steven

96 Szturc, Gabriel

58 Usau, Ilya

85 Walcott, Daniel

55 Walker, Daniel

51 Watson, Austin

Defensemen (19)

24 Bogosian, Zach

67 Carlile, Declan

81 Cernak, Erik

65 Crozier, Maxwell

74 Day, Sean

44 de Haan, Calvin

7 Fleury, Haydn

57 Gill, Dyllan

77 Hedman, Victor

49 Henault, Louka

78 Lilleberg, Emil

5 Myers, Philippe

48 Perbix, Nick

43 Raddysh, Darren

76 Schmidt, Roman

98 Sergachev, Mikhail

29 Stephens, Devante

28 Thompson, Jack

46 Walford, Scott\

Goaltenders (6)

60 Alnefelt, Hugo

35 Fitzpatrick, Evan

70 Gaudreau, Ben

31 Johansson, Jonas

90 Tomkins, Matt

88 Vasilevskiy, Andrei

2023 Tampa Bay Lightning Training Camp Schedule (subject to change)

Wednesday, September 20 – AMALIE Arena

9 a.m. -- TBD Media Day

Thursday, September 21 – TGH IcePlex

SKILLS GROUP

8:15 am Goalies on ice (North)

8:30 am – 10:00 am Practice (North)

20 CHAMPS

10:30 am – 10:45 am Goalies (North)

10:45 am – 11:30 am Practice (North)

11:50 am – 12:35 pm Practice (North)

21 CHAMPS

10:30 am – 10:45 am Goalies (South)

10:45 am – 11:30 am Practice (South)

11:50 am – 12:35 pm Practice (South)

Friday, September 22 – TGH IcePlex

SKILLS GROUP

8:15 am Goalies on ice (North)

8:30 am – 10:00 am Practice (North)

20 CHAMPS

10:30 am – 10:45 am Goalies on ice (North)

10:45 am – 11:30 am Practice (North)

11:50 am – 12:35 pm Scrimmage (North)

21 CHAMPS

10:30 am – 10:45 am Goalies on ice (South)

10:45 am – 11:30 am Practice (South)

11:50 am – 12:35 pm Scrimmage (North)

Saturday, September 23 – TGH IcePlex

SKILLS GROUP

8:15 am Goalies on ice (North)

8:30 am – 10:00 am Practice (North)

20 CHAMPS

10:30 am – 10:45 am Goalies on ice (North)

10:45 am – 11:30 am Practice (North)

11:50 am – 12:35 pm Practice (North)

21 CHAMPS

10:30 am – 10:45 am Goalies on ice (South)

10:45 am – 11:30 am Practice (South)

11:50 am – 12:35 pm Practice (South)

Sunday, September 24 – TGH IcePlex

SKILLS GROUP

8:30 am – 10:00 am Practice (North)

20 CHAMPS

10:30 am – 10:45 am Goalies on ice (North)

10:45 am – 11:30 am Practice (North)

11:50 am – 12:35 pm Scrimmage (North)

21 CHAMPS

10:30 am – 10:45 am Goalies on ice (South)

10:45 am – 11:30 am Practice (South)

11:50 am – 12:35 pm Scrimmage (North)

Monday, September 25

Day Off

Tuesday, September 26 – TGH IcePlex

GAME GROUP

9:30 am – 10:15 am Pre-Game Skate (North)

7:00 pm Game @ Carolina Hurricanes

20 CHAMPS

10:45 am – 11:00 am Goalies on ice (South)

11:00 am – 11:45 am Practice (South)

12:05 pm – 1:00 pm Combined Practice (North)

21 CHAMPS

10:45 am – 11:00 am Goalies on ice (North)

11:00 am – 11:45 am Practice (North)

12:05 pm – 1:00 pm Combined Practice (North)

Wednesday, September 27 – TGH IcePlex

GAME GROUP

10:00 am – 10:45 am Pre-Game Skate (North)

7:00 pm Game @ Nashville Predators

20 CHAMPS

11:15 am – 11:30 am Goalies on ice (South)

11:30 am – 12:15 pm Practice (South)

12:35 pm – 1:30 pm Combined Practice (North)

21 CHAMPS

11:15 am – 11:30 am Goalies on ice (North)

11:30 am – 12:15 pm Practice (North)

12:35 pm – 1:30 pm Combined Practice (North)

Thursday, September 28 – TGH IcePlex

SKILLS GROUP

11:00 am – 12:00 pm Practice (North)

20 CHAMPS

12:30 pm Goalies on ice (North)

12:45 pm – 1:30 pm Practice (North)

1:50 pm – 2:35 pm Practice (North)

21 CHAMPS

12:30 pm Goalies on ice (South)

12:45 pm – 1:30 pm Practice (South)

1:50 pm – 2:35 pm Practice (South)

Friday, September 29 – TGH IcePlex

GAME GROUP

10:00 am – 10:35 am Pre-Game Skate (North)

7:00 pm Game vs. Carolina Hurricanes

20 CHAMPS

11:00 am – 11:20 am Special Teams (South)

11:05 am Goalies on ice (North)

11:20 am – 12:20 pm Practice (North)

21 CHAMPS

10:45 am Goalies on ice (South)

11:40 am – 12:40 pm Practice (South)

Saturday, September 30 – TGH Ice Plex

GAME GROUP

9:00 am – 9:40 am Pre-Game Skate (North)

5:00 pm Game vs. Nashville Predators

20 CHAMPS

10:00 am – 10:20 am Special Teams (South)

10:05 am Goalies on ice (North)

10:20 am – 11:10 am Practice (North)

21 CHAMPS

9:45 am Goalies on ice (South)

Sunday, October 1

Day Off

Monday, October 2 – Orlando Ice Den

11:00 am Practice

Tuesday, October 3 – Amway Center

10:15 am Pre-Game Skate

7:00 pm Game vs. Florida Panthers

Wednesday, October 4

Day Off

Thursday, October 5 – AMALIE Arena

10:30 am Pre-Game Skate

7:00 pm Game vs. Florida Panthers

Friday, October 6 – TGH IcePlex

11:00 am Practice

Saturday, October 7 – TGH IcePlex

10:00 am Optional Pre-Game Skate

6:00 pm Game @ Florida Panthers

Sunday, October 8

Day Off

Monday, October 9 – AMALIE Arena

10:30 am Practice

Tuesday, October 10 – AMALIE Arena

Start of Regular Season

9:30 am Pre-Game Skate

5:30 pm Game vs. Nashville Predators