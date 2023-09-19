Lightning announce training camp roster, schedule

News Feed

Tampa Bay Lightning rally to draw with Carolina Hurricanes

Bolts rally to draw with Carolina
Five Bolts to watch at the Rookie Showcase

Five Bolts to watch at the Rookie Showcase
New contract secured, forward Tanner Jeannot set for first full season with Tampa Bay Lightning

New contract secured, Jeannot set for first full season with Bolts 
Lightning sign forward Tyler Motte to a one-year contract

Lightning sign forward Tyler Motte to a one-year contract
Lightning statement regarding forward Josh Archibald

Lightning statement regarding forward Josh Archibald
The best of what we learned from the new Bolts’ Twitter AMAs

The best of what we learned from the new Bolts’ Twitter AMAs
Tampa Bay Lightning sign defenseman Darren Raddysh to a two-year contract extension

Lightning sign Darren Raddysh to a two-year contract extension
Tampa Bay Lightning lock up forward Brandon Hagel on another long-term deal

Bolts lock up Hagel on another long-term deal
Tampa Bay Lightning sign Brandon Hagel to an eight-year contract extension

Lightning sign Brandon Hagel to an eight-year contract extension
John Rosso brings experience as a player, coach and scout into new role

John Rosso brings experience as a player, coach and scout into new role
Tampa Bay Lightning announce schedule for Southeast Rookie Showcase at Hertz Arena

Lightning announce schedule for Southeast Rookie Showcase at Hertz Arena
Tampa Bay Lightning single game tickets to go on sale to the general public August

Lightning single game tickets go on sale to the general public August 18
The 2023Bolts Brew Fest Beer Guide

The 2023 Bolts Brew Fest Beer Guide
Pursuit of perfection drives Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov's intense summer training

Pursuit of perfection drives Kucherov's intense summer training
Tampa Bay Lightning sign forward Tanner Jeannot to a two-year contract

Lightning sign forward Tanner Jeannot to a two-year contract
#AskKrenner: Offseason edition

#AskKrenner: Offseason edition
Team Kucherov closes Tampa Bay Lightning Development Camp with 3-on-3 title

Team Kucherov closes Dev Camp with 3-on-3 title
Duke brothers go from collegiate rivals to teammates at Tampa Bay Lightning Development Camp

Duke brothers go from collegiate rivals to teammates at Dev Camp

Lightning announce training camp roster, schedule

Tampa Bay opens camp with 60 players on the roster

220922_01168_TBL_TC
By Press Release
@TBLightning TampaBayLightning.com

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning today announced the roster and schedule for the team’s training camp, presented by Florida Blue.

Training camp will open with medicals, testing and media day on Wednesday, September 20. Interviews are expected to start after 9 a.m. in the Ashley VIP Lounge. On-ice practices will begin at the TGH Ice Plex on Thursday, September 21. The Lightning’s training camp roster features 60 players, with 35 forwards, 19 defensemen and six goalies.

2023 Tampa Bay Lightning Training Camp Roster

Forwards (35)

  • 61 Allard, Tristan
  • 12 Barre-Boulet, Alex
  • 22 Brown, Logan
  • 33 Carroll, Joe
  • 41 Chaffee, Mitchell
  • 71 Cirelli, Anthony
  • 40 Dumont, Gabriel
  • 32 Dureau, Jaydon
  • 54 Edmonds, Lucas
  • 83 Element, Shawn
  • 23 Eyssimont, Mikey
  • 62 Finley, Jack
  • 82 Fortier, Gabriel
  • 89 Gauthier, Ethan
  • 11 Glendening, Luke
  • 93 Goncalves, Gage
  • 52 Groshev, Maxim
  • 38 Hagel, Brandon
  • 95 Hay, Ethan
  • 84 Jeannot, Tanner
  • 45 Koepke, Cole
  • 86 Kucherov, Nikita
  • 34 MacArthur, Bennett
  • 39 Merela, Waltteri
  • 64 Motte, Tyler
  • 20 Paul, Nick
  • 21 Point, Brayden
  • 42 Robert, Felix
  • 73 Sheary, Conor
  • 91 Stamkos, Steven
  • 96 Szturc, Gabriel
  • 58 Usau, Ilya
  • 85 Walcott, Daniel
  • 55 Walker, Daniel
  • 51 Watson, Austin

Defensemen (19)

  • 24 Bogosian, Zach
  • 67 Carlile, Declan
  • 81 Cernak, Erik
  • 65 Crozier, Maxwell
  • 74 Day, Sean
  • 44 de Haan, Calvin
  • 7 Fleury, Haydn
  • 57 Gill, Dyllan
  • 77 Hedman, Victor
  • 49 Henault, Louka
  • 78 Lilleberg, Emil
  • 5 Myers, Philippe
  • 48 Perbix, Nick
  • 43 Raddysh, Darren
  • 76 Schmidt, Roman
  • 98 Sergachev, Mikhail
  • 29 Stephens, Devante
  • 28 Thompson, Jack
  • 46 Walford, Scott\

Goaltenders (6)

  • 60 Alnefelt, Hugo
  • 35 Fitzpatrick, Evan
  • 70 Gaudreau, Ben
  • 31 Johansson, Jonas
  • 90 Tomkins, Matt
  • 88 Vasilevskiy, Andrei

2023 Tampa Bay Lightning Training Camp Schedule (subject to change)
Wednesday, September 20 – AMALIE Arena
9 a.m. -- TBD Media Day

Thursday, September 21 – TGH IcePlex
SKILLS GROUP
8:15 am Goalies on ice (North)
8:30 am – 10:00 am Practice (North)

20 CHAMPS
10:30 am – 10:45 am Goalies (North)
10:45 am – 11:30 am Practice (North)
11:50 am – 12:35 pm Practice (North)

21 CHAMPS
10:30 am – 10:45 am Goalies (South)
10:45 am – 11:30 am Practice (South)
11:50 am – 12:35 pm Practice (South)

Friday, September 22 – TGH IcePlex
SKILLS GROUP
8:15 am Goalies on ice (North)
8:30 am – 10:00 am Practice (North)

20 CHAMPS
10:30 am – 10:45 am Goalies on ice (North)
10:45 am – 11:30 am Practice (North)
11:50 am – 12:35 pm Scrimmage (North)

21 CHAMPS
10:30 am – 10:45 am Goalies on ice (South)
10:45 am – 11:30 am Practice (South)
11:50 am – 12:35 pm Scrimmage (North)

Saturday, September 23 – TGH IcePlex
SKILLS GROUP
8:15 am Goalies on ice (North)
8:30 am – 10:00 am Practice (North)

20 CHAMPS
10:30 am – 10:45 am Goalies on ice (North)
10:45 am – 11:30 am Practice (North)
11:50 am – 12:35 pm Practice (North)

21 CHAMPS
10:30 am – 10:45 am Goalies on ice (South)
10:45 am – 11:30 am Practice (South)
11:50 am – 12:35 pm Practice (South)

Sunday, September 24 – TGH IcePlex
SKILLS GROUP
8:30 am – 10:00 am Practice (North)

20 CHAMPS
10:30 am – 10:45 am Goalies on ice (North)
10:45 am – 11:30 am Practice (North)
11:50 am – 12:35 pm Scrimmage (North)

21 CHAMPS
10:30 am – 10:45 am Goalies on ice (South)
10:45 am – 11:30 am Practice (South)
11:50 am – 12:35 pm Scrimmage (North)

Monday, September 25
Day Off

Tuesday, September 26 – TGH IcePlex
GAME GROUP
9:30 am – 10:15 am Pre-Game Skate (North)
7:00 pm Game @ Carolina Hurricanes

20 CHAMPS
10:45 am – 11:00 am Goalies on ice (South)
11:00 am – 11:45 am Practice (South)
12:05 pm – 1:00 pm Combined Practice (North)

21 CHAMPS
10:45 am – 11:00 am Goalies on ice (North)
11:00 am – 11:45 am Practice (North)
12:05 pm – 1:00 pm Combined Practice (North)

Wednesday, September 27 – TGH IcePlex
GAME GROUP
10:00 am – 10:45 am Pre-Game Skate (North)
7:00 pm Game @ Nashville Predators

20 CHAMPS
11:15 am – 11:30 am Goalies on ice (South)
11:30 am – 12:15 pm Practice (South)
12:35 pm – 1:30 pm Combined Practice (North)

21 CHAMPS
11:15 am – 11:30 am Goalies on ice (North)
11:30 am – 12:15 pm Practice (North)
12:35 pm – 1:30 pm Combined Practice (North)

Thursday, September 28 – TGH IcePlex
SKILLS GROUP
11:00 am – 12:00 pm Practice (North)

20 CHAMPS
12:30 pm Goalies on ice (North)
12:45 pm – 1:30 pm Practice (North)
1:50 pm – 2:35 pm Practice (North)

21 CHAMPS
12:30 pm Goalies on ice (South)
12:45 pm – 1:30 pm Practice (South)
1:50 pm – 2:35 pm Practice (South)

Friday, September 29 – TGH IcePlex
GAME GROUP
10:00 am – 10:35 am Pre-Game Skate (North)
7:00 pm Game vs. Carolina Hurricanes

20 CHAMPS
11:00 am – 11:20 am Special Teams (South)
11:05 am Goalies on ice (North)
11:20 am – 12:20 pm Practice (North)

21 CHAMPS
10:45 am Goalies on ice (South)
11:40 am – 12:40 pm Practice (South)

Saturday, September 30 – TGH Ice Plex
GAME GROUP
9:00 am – 9:40 am Pre-Game Skate (North)
5:00 pm Game vs. Nashville Predators

20 CHAMPS
10:00 am – 10:20 am Special Teams (South)
10:05 am Goalies on ice (North)
10:20 am – 11:10 am Practice (North)

21 CHAMPS
9:45 am Goalies on ice (South)

Sunday, October 1
Day Off

Monday, October 2 – Orlando Ice Den
11:00 am Practice

Tuesday, October 3 – Amway Center
10:15 am Pre-Game Skate
7:00 pm Game vs. Florida Panthers

Wednesday, October 4
Day Off

Thursday, October 5 – AMALIE Arena
10:30 am Pre-Game Skate
7:00 pm Game vs. Florida Panthers

Friday, October 6 – TGH IcePlex
11:00 am Practice

Saturday, October 7 – TGH IcePlex
10:00 am Optional Pre-Game Skate
6:00 pm Game @ Florida Panthers

Sunday, October 8
Day Off

Monday, October 9 – AMALIE Arena
10:30 am Practice

Tuesday, October 10 – AMALIE Arena
Start of Regular Season
9:30 am Pre-Game Skate
5:30 pm Game vs. Nashville Predators