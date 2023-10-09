News Feed

The Definitive Bolts Pregame Guide to GAME ONe

Tampa Bay Lightning sign forward Austin Watson to a one-year contract

The Man Behind The Camera

Tampa Bay Lightning wrap up preseason with a win in Sunrise

Tampa Bay Lightning fall to Florida Panthers in preseason home finale

Tampa Bay Lightning win in Orlando behind another Jonas Johansson shutout

#AskKrenner: Line combinations, leadership and more

Forward Waltteri Merela's three points leads Tampa Bay Lightning to third-straight preseason win

Tampa Bay Lightning reduce training camp roster by 30

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Jonas Johansson shines in preseason debut

Mishkin's Musings: A refresher on where and how to access Lightning Radio

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy undergoes successful surgical procedure

Tampa Bay Lightning take down Nashville Predators in OT

Tampa Bay Lightning reduce training camp roster by four

Tampa Bay Lightning drop preseason opener to Carolina Hurricanes

Tampa Bay Lightning feel fresh and confident in first on-ice practice of training camp

Tampa Bay Lightning announce training camp roster, schedule

Tampa Bay Lightning rally to draw with Carolina Hurricanes

Lightning announce Opening Day roster for 2023-24 season

Tampa Bay opens the season on Tuesday against the Predators

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning have announced their Opening Day roster for the 2023-24 season, which begins Tuesday, October 10 versus the Nashville Predators at AMALIE Arena (5:30 p.m. puck drop).

The Lightning return 16 players who saw action with the team in 2022-23, including eight of their 10 leading scorers from a season ago. Top point getter Nikita Kucherov is back after posting 113 points in 2022-23, the second most all-time in franchise history. Leading goal scorer Brayden Point will look to build off his 51-goal season in 2022-23 when he became just the third Tampa Bay player ever to eclipse the 50-goal mark in a season. Lightning captain Steven Stamkos (1,003 games played) enters the 2023-24 season just 34 games shy of matching Vinny Lecavalier’s franchise record 1,037 games played in a Lightning sweater.

The Bolts welcome eight newcomers to the squad in 2022-23, highlighted by the arrival of NHL veteran forward Conor Sheary, who recorded 15 goals and 37 points in 82 games with the Washington Capitals last season. Luke Glendening, Tyler Motte and Austin Watson bring plenty of experience to Tampa Bay’s forward group while Calvin de Haan comes over from Carolina to bolster the back end and Jonas Johansson will set up between the pipes after previous stops in Buffalo, Florida and Colorado.

Two players on Tampa Bay’s Opening Day roster are looking to make their NHL debuts: Forward Waltteri Merela, 25, comes to the Lightning after posting 15 goals in the regular season for Tappara of the Finnish Elite League and netting a team-best eight more in the postseason to help Tappara to back-to-back league titles, and goaltender Matt Tomkins, 29, went 20-12-0 in 32 games with Farjestad BK of the Swedish Hockey League in 2022-23.

The full 2023-24 Opening Day roster is below:

Forwards (14)

  • Alex Barre-Boulet
  • Anthony Cirelli
  • Mikey Eyssimont
  • Luke Glendening
  • Brandon Hagel
  • Tanner Jeannot
  • Nikita Kucherov
  • Waltteri Merela
  • Tyler Motte
  • Nick Paul
  • Brayden Point
  • Conor Sheary
  • Steven Stamkos
  • Austin Watson

Defensemen (7)

  • Erik Cernak
  • Calvin de Haan
  • Haydn Fleury
  • Victor Hedman
  • Nick Perbix
  • Darren Raddysh
  • Mikhail Sergachev

Goaltenders (3)

  • Jonas Johansson
  • Matt Tomkins
  • Andrei Vasilevskiy*

*begins season on injured reserve