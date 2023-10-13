News Feed

Big Suits & Big Bois: Sights and sounds from a singular Bolts GAME ONe 

Tampa Bay Lightning re-assign forward Alex Barre-Boulet to Syracuse Crunch

The Backcheck: Tampa Bay Lightning down Nashville Predators to open 2023-24

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Tampa Bay Lightning 5, Nashville Predators 3

Final | Tampa Bay Lightning 5, Nashville Predators 3

Nuts & Bolts: The season begins in Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Lightning announce Opening Day roster for 2023-24 season

The Definitive Bolts Pregame Guide to GAME ONe

Tampa Bay Lightning sign forward Austin Watson to a one-year contract

The Man Behind The Camera

Tampa Bay Lightning wrap up preseason with a win in Sunrise

Tampa Bay Lightning fall to Florida Panthers in preseason home finale

Tampa Bay Lightning win in Orlando behind another Jonas Johansson shutout

#AskKrenner: Line combinations, leadership and more

Forward Waltteri Merela's three points leads Tampa Bay Lightning to third-straight preseason win

Tampa Bay Lightning reduce training camp roster by 30

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Jonas Johansson shines in preseason debut

Mishkin's Musings: A refresher on where and how to access Lightning Radio

Lightning announce new podcasts as part of the "Lightning Audio Network"

TAMPA BAY - The Tampa Bay Lightning today announced new podcasts set to kick off for the 2023-24 season as part of the Lightning Audio Network. New shows include “Into the Blue” hosted by reporters Gabby Shirley and Chris Krenn, “Martini Mondays with Phil Esposito and Bobby “the Chief” Taylor”, the Daily Strike and more. They join hit series, The Block Party, presented by Jai Alai, Power Lunch and other on demand content as part of the network. All shows are available anywhere fans get their podcasts, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and more, the new Lightning App, TampaBayLightning.com and on The Strike – 102.5HD-2 on the radio dial.

Into the Blue posts every Tuesday morning. Gabby and Chris will take Bolts fans through the news and notes of the week and go through their own personal “pluses and minuses”. They will take fan questions via both social media and voicemail, while also posing a question of the week that will be answered by the players themselves. Those who answer correctly will be eligible to win a special prize.

Martini Mondays with Phil Esposito and Bobby “The Chief” Taylor will give fans the chance to hear from two Stanley Cup Champions and Lightning elder statesmen. They will talk hockey, current events, pop culture and life from the perspective of two former hockey players.

The Daily Strike will post every morning throughout the season. Hosted by Steve Versnick, Bolts Nation can get caught up on all the latest Lightning news they need for the day while having their coffee or during their commute. Roster moves, injury updates and more will be covered, including “This Day in Lightning History”. Every day is hockey day on The Daily Strike. 

Also part of the audio network is Brooks and Beckles, hosted by Tampa Bay sports legends Derrick Brooks and Ian Beckles. Derrick and Ian will talk about all things sports and lifestyle in the Bay Area.

All these new shows join the Lightning’s hit podcast, the Block Party, presented by Jai Alai, which features hosts Greg Wolf and Braydon Coburn conducting fun, light-hearted interviews with Lightning players, personalities and others from around the hockey world. Power Lunch, airing 12-1 p.m. Monday through Friday, streaming on Lightning Radio 24/7 and The Strike - 102.5HD-2, features Dave Mishkin and Greg Linnelli talking Bolts hockey and is available on demand as a podcast as well.

For more information on all the shows and the Lightning Audio Network, fans should visit TampaBayLightning.com/LightningAudioNetwork.