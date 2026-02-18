Lightning players Hagel, Cernak and Guentzel reach Olympic medal round

USA 2, SWEDEN 1 (OT)

Team USA persevered in the final quarterfinal game of the day as fans were treated to overtime for a third straight matchup, one that ended with a game-winning goal from defenseman Quinn Hughes.

After a back and forth start, Team USA broke the scoreless seal in the second period shortly after a won faceoff in the offensive zone.

Forward Jack Hughes fired a shot atop the offensive zone, and Dylan Larkin got his stick on the puck in front of Sweden’s net to tip it through Jacob Markstrom for a 1-0 lead.

Sweden got the tying goal at 6-on-5 with 91 seconds left in regulation, this score coming on a one-time finish by Mika Zibanejad at the left dot following the cross-ice feed by Lucas Raymond.

Quinn Hughes won the game 3:27 into overtime, accepting a pass from his Minnesota Wild teammate Matt Boldy and sending a shot off the right post and into the net for the 2-1 win.

Guentzel saw 17:10 time on ice for Team USA and fired two shots on goal in the win.

Lightning teammate Pontus Holmberg played just over six minutes in the game, and Bolts captain Victor Hedman dressed but did not play for Sweden due to injury. Hedman finished the Olympics with a goal and assist, while Holmberg played in all five games for Sweden.

Scoring Summary

First period

None.

Shots on goal: USA 10, SWE 10

Second period

USA 1, SWE 0

11:03 Dylan Larkin (1) - Jack Hughes, Quinn Hughes

Shots on goal: USA 20, SWE 8

Third period

USA 1, SWE 1

18:29 Mika Zibanejad (3) - Lucas Raymond, Gabriel Landeskog

Shots on goal: SWE 10, USA 4

Overtime

3:27 Quinn Hughes (1) - Matt Boldy, Auston Matthews

Total shots: USA 40, SWE 29

TBL Player Summary

Jake Guentzel (USA): 17:10 TOI, 2 SOG.

Pontus Holmberg (SWE): 6:11 TOI.

Victor Hedman (SWE): DNP.

What’s Next?

Only four teams remain, and three Bolts have a chance to earn a medal at the 2026 Winter Olympics in forwards Brandon Hagel and Jake Guentzel as well as defenseman Erik Cernak.

Canada and Hagel will face Finland in a semifinal matchup at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, followed by the second semifinal game when Guentzel and Team USA take on Cernak and Slovakia at 3 p.m.

The winner of those games will meet in the gold medal game on Sunday, while the teams on the losing end of Friday’s games will play for a bronze medal on Saturday.