Lightning players Hagel, Cernak and Guentzel reach Olympic medal round

CANADA 4, CZECHIA 3 (OT)
The craziest game of the Olympics so far ended with an overtime victory for Team Canada and Lightning coach Jon Cooper.
Vegas forward Mitch Marner scored the game-winning goal 1:22 into 3-on-3 overtime, burying a backhand chance to send Team Canada to the semifinals with the 4-3 win.
Canada forward Connor McDavid forced a turnover in Czechia’s defensive zone and then set up youngster Macklin Celebrini for his fifth goal of the Olympics 3:05 into the game for a 1-0 lead.
Czechia tied it 1-1 on a backdoor pass to Lukas Sedlak from Roman Cervenka before the ninth minute after defenseman Radko Gudas broke up a Canada neutral zone play. Czechia then became the first team to take a lead over Canada with David Pastrnak’s one-timer on the power play from the left circle with five minutes left in the opening frame.
Canada got its tying goal on the power play in period two, as Nathan MacKinnon’s shot fooled Czechia goalie Lukas Dostal through a screen.
Palat accepted a drop pass on a 3-on-2 rush with 7:42 remaining in the game and fired a shot inside the left goalpost to make it 3-2 against the top-seeded Canadians, but Montreal Canadiens forward Nick Suzuki found the tying goal with 3:27 left in regulation by deflecting a point shot through the pads of Dostal.
Marner ended the game shortly into overtime, bursting through the Czechia defense and roofing a backhand shot into the top right corner of the net for the win.
Celebrini led Canada with a goal and two assists, and McDavid had two assists. Cervenka led Czechia with two helpers.
Scoring Summary
First period
CAN 1, CZE 0
3:05 Macklin Celebrini (5) - Connor McDavid
CAN 1, CZE 1
8:34 Lukas Sedlak (1) - Roman Cervenka, Radko Gudas
CZE 2, CAN 1
14:49 David Pastrnak (2) - Filip Hronek, Cervenka - PP
Shots on goal: CAN 11, CZE 10
Second period
CZE 2, CAN 2
12:16 Nathan MacKinnon (3) - McDavid, Celebrini - PP
Shots on goal: CAN 17, CZE 5
Third period
CZE 3, CAN 2
12:18 Ondrej Palat (1) - Martin Necas, Tomas Hertl
CZE 3, CAN 3
16:33 Nick Suzuki (2) - Devon Toews, Seth Jarvis
Shots on goal: CAN 11, CZE 8
Overtime
1:22 Mitch Marner (1) - Celebrini, Thomas Harley
Total shots: CAN 40, CZE 23
TBL Player Summary
- Brandon Hagel (CAN): 15:51 TOI.