Lightning announce First Round Game 1 date and time

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning announced the date and time for their 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round series Game 1 against the Florida Panthers today. The Lightning’s 2024 postseason is presented by AdventHealth.

The Lightning will begin their quest for the franchise’s fourth Stanley Cup on Sunday, April 21 at 12:30 p.m. in Game 1 against the Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise. Tampa Bay and Florida are playing each other in the postseason for the third time with the Lightning having won both previous series (2021 First Round, 4-2 Bolts and 2022 Eastern Conference Second Round, 4-0 Bolts). The Lightning finished as the first wild card in the Eastern Conference. The Panthers are the Atlantic Division champion.