Lightning announce fan experience enhancements for 2024-25 season

"Each year, we strive to enhance our world-class fan experience," said Lightning CEO Steve Griggs. "Through survey data and fan feedback, we decided to hold concession prices, with continued discounts for Bolt for Life members on top of that. Our fan-friendly pre-game pricing on Ford Thunder Alley invites Bolts Nation to arrive early and enjoy the vibrant Water Street neighborhood. We’re excited to bring these upgrades and programs to life, ensuring everyone who visits AMALIE Arena feels the positive impact."

Beginning with the plaza happy hour on all gamedays, fans will have the opportunity to enjoy special pricing on beverages and snacks, including $2.50 water, soda and peanuts, $5 12-ounce canned beers and seltzers, $12 single cocktails and $22 double cocktails.

Premiering in 2024, the all-new “Bolts Bites” guest chef series is sure to be a hit, featuring a full lineup of local, guest chefs serving up some of the finest cuisine Tampa has to offer on select gamedays. The series will spotlight chefs such as Gia Tran from Zukku Sushi, Dan Bavaro and Jordan Johnson from Bavaro’s, Sean Brasel from Meat Market, Chad Johnson from Bern’s Steak House and Haven, Gino Tiozzo from Donatello and many more.

New this season, all guests at Bolts games can enjoy the diverse culinary offerings available at Market on Four and will also have the chance to indulge in a seasonally inspired cocktail menu, featuring playfully crafted cocktails made over a variety of fresh-made ingredients, including Cotton Candy and Ice Cream. Additionally, these cocktails will showcase creative inclusion of items such as Cherry Pepsi Cold Foam and will be served in high-end, reusable glassware, mason jars or shakers.