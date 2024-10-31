Lightning announce fan experience enhancements for 2024-25 season

Fans to enjoy new menu items, plaza happy hour pricing, "Bolts Bites" guest chef series and a freeze on all food & beverage prices inside AMALIE Arena

By Press Release
TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning today announced several, exciting fan experience enhancements coming to AMALIE Arena for the 2024-25 NHL season aimed at providing fans, partners and more with a premier experience for every event hosted at 401 Channelside Drive.

Highlights of the enhancements include a plethora of new menu items, special happy hour pricing on the plaza, a brand-new “Bolts Bites” guest chef series and a freeze on all food and beverage prices inside AMALIE Arena with zero price increases from last year.

Bolts Bay

"Each year, we strive to enhance our world-class fan experience," said Lightning CEO Steve Griggs. "Through survey data and fan feedback, we decided to hold concession prices, with continued discounts for Bolt for Life members on top of that. Our fan-friendly pre-game pricing on Ford Thunder Alley invites Bolts Nation to arrive early and enjoy the vibrant Water Street neighborhood. We’re excited to bring these upgrades and programs to life, ensuring everyone who visits AMALIE Arena feels the positive impact."

Beginning with the plaza happy hour on all gamedays, fans will have the opportunity to enjoy special pricing on beverages and snacks, including $2.50 water, soda and peanuts, $5 12-ounce canned beers and seltzers, $12 single cocktails and $22 double cocktails.

Premiering in 2024, the all-new “Bolts Bites” guest chef series is sure to be a hit, featuring a full lineup of local, guest chefs serving up some of the finest cuisine Tampa has to offer on select gamedays. The series will spotlight chefs such as Gia Tran from Zukku Sushi, Dan Bavaro and Jordan Johnson from Bavaro’s, Sean Brasel from Meat Market, Chad Johnson from Bern’s Steak House and Haven, Gino Tiozzo from Donatello and many more.

New this season, all guests at Bolts games can enjoy the diverse culinary offerings available at Market on Four and will also have the chance to indulge in a seasonally inspired cocktail menu, featuring playfully crafted cocktails made over a variety of fresh-made ingredients, including Cotton Candy and Ice Cream. Additionally, these cocktails will showcase creative inclusion of items such as Cherry Pepsi Cold Foam and will be served in high-end, reusable glassware, mason jars or shakers.

Market on Four

Additionally, a highlight of the improved beverage program at AMALIE Arena will be frozen cocktails, available at Corona Bolts Bay and section 215. At the Corona Bolts Bay, guests can enjoy classic favorites like frozen margaritas, an all-new frozen CoronaRita and delicious, fruity daiquiris before heading over to the section 215 bar, adjacent to RIPA Rooftop, for a rotating selection of more seasonal, frozen beverages.

Those enjoying an event in an all-inclusive club at AMALIE Arena will take in a number of new menu highlights, including a Steakhouse Carving Station (NY Strip & Lemon Pepper Shrimp, Mashed Potato, Creamed Spinach; Bearnaise Aioli Popover Tomato Bacon Onion Salad; Vinaigrette); Pasta Station (Caccio E Pepe in the Wheel & Naked Meatball); Latin Station (Cheese And Mushroom And Quesadilla, Plantain Chips; Salad); Shellfish Station (Oysters on the Half Shell, Tuna Tartar, Marinated Seafood & Clam Chowder); Culinary Corner (Crab Fried Rice Dim Sum); and Nacho Station (Fresh Made Guacamole & Spicy Sausage Ragu).

For more details on this year’s fan experience enhancements, please click here.

