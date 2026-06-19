Lightning acquire fifth-round pick in 2026 from Toronto in exchange for D Darren Raddysh

TAMPA BAY - The Tampa Bay Lightning have acquired a fifth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft from the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for defenseman Darren Raddysh, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Raddysh, 30, played in 73 games for Tampa Bay this season and established a franchise record for goals in a single season by a defenseman with 22. The 6-foot-1, 202-pound blueliner led Lightning defensemen in goals, assists (48), points (70), power-play goals (10), power-play points (26) and game-winning goals (6) in 2025-26. Raddysh has played in 249 career NHL games, all with Tampa Bay, and has recorded 35 goals and 143 points.

Raddysh was originally undrafted and signed as a free agent by the Chicago Blackhawks on May 21, 2018.