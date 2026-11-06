Bolts Best Player of the Month: Brandon Hagel

The Bolts Best Player of the Month award is officially back for the 2026-27 season. The people have voted. And this season’s title belt starts with the Lightning forward who posted four multipoint games and an 8-8-16 stat line for October: Brandon Hagel.

Hagel’s eight goals were tied for the team lead alongside Jake Guentzel. And he continues to show up when the Bolts need him the most. Hagel notched two game-winning goals in October as well as a hat trick that helped the Lightning seal a 5-3 road win over the Islanders.

The winger also has eight helpers on the year, solidifying himself as the Lightning’s do-it-all forward at any given time.

"He's one of the guys that keeps dragging us into the fight every single night and making some great plays,” Victor Hedman said of Hagel after their OT win over the Kraken. “He's just a dog on a bone. You see it at the start of overtime. They have the puck, but he's forechecking and getting the puck, and we get possession and are able to get a couple changes, and then we score. So he sets it all up for the next line to have success."

Hagel has notched a point in every game at Benchmark International Arena so far this season, helping the Bolts to a franchise record 8-0 start at home.