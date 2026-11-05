Nuts & Bolts: Defending Home Ice

Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's matchup against the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday:

When: Thursday, November 5 - 7 p.m. ET

Where: Benchmark International Arena - Tampa, FL

TV coverage: The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 (check local listings); Pregame show begins at 6:30 p.m. ET

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Stream: TampaBayLightning.com/StreamNow

Lines from Saturday's game (subject to change)

Forwards

Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Gage Goncalves

Ilya Mikheyev - Dominic James - Pontus Holmberg

Jeff Viel - Conor Geekie

Defensemen

JJ Moser - Max Crozier

Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak

Victor Hedman - John Carlson

Charle-Edouard D'Astous

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Dennis Hildeby

Thursday's Matchup

The Lightning host the Chicago Blackhawks at Benchmark International Arena on Thursday...It’s the first of two games between the teams this season, the other set for March 8 in Chicago...Tampa Bay went 1-1-0 against the Blackhawks last season, falling 3-2 in October before taking a 2-1 shootout win on Jan. 23...Nikita Kucherov led the team on offense, posting 1-2—3, while Ryan McDonagh added 1-1—2 in one game...Andrei Vasilevskiy started both games in net against the Blackhawks last year, going 1-1-0 with a .909 save percentage...The Lightning are 37-18-9 all-time against Chicago, including 19-8-4 on home ice...Victor Hedman leads all Bolts in career scoring against the team with 7-28—35 in 33 games, and Brayden Point is the next active player with 13-19—32 in 24 games...Vasilevskiy is 14-1-0 with a .928 save percentage in his career against Chicago, while Dennis Hildeby awaits his first career start against the Blackhawks.

Tampa Bay Sports Item of the Game

Hometown Remix Collection

The Hometown Remix jersey dropped yesterday, and Tampa Bay Sports has a full collection ready to shop! Check out the full Hometown Remix collection, available in store at Benchmark International Arena and online at TampaBaySports.com, while supplies last.

The Road Ahead

Saturday, November 7 at Minnesota Wild

Sunday, November 8 at Winnipeg Jets

Wednesday, November 11 at Buffalo Sabres