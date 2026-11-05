Nuts & Bolts: Defending Home Ice

Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's matchup against the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday:
When: Thursday, November 5 - 7 p.m. ET
Where: Benchmark International Arena - Tampa, FL
TV coverage: The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 (check local listings); Pregame show begins at 6:30 p.m. ET
Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7
Stream: TampaBayLightning.com/StreamNow
Lines from Saturday's game (subject to change)
Forwards
Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Gage Goncalves
Ilya Mikheyev - Dominic James - Pontus Holmberg
Jeff Viel - Conor Geekie
Defensemen
JJ Moser - Max Crozier
Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak
Victor Hedman - John Carlson
Charle-Edouard D'Astous
Goaltenders
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Dennis Hildeby
Thursday's Matchup
The Lightning host the Chicago Blackhawks at Benchmark International Arena on Thursday...It’s the first of two games between the teams this season, the other set for March 8 in Chicago...Tampa Bay went 1-1-0 against the Blackhawks last season, falling 3-2 in October before taking a 2-1 shootout win on Jan. 23...Nikita Kucherov led the team on offense, posting 1-2—3, while Ryan McDonagh added 1-1—2 in one game...Andrei Vasilevskiy started both games in net against the Blackhawks last year, going 1-1-0 with a .909 save percentage...The Lightning are 37-18-9 all-time against Chicago, including 19-8-4 on home ice...Victor Hedman leads all Bolts in career scoring against the team with 7-28—35 in 33 games, and Brayden Point is the next active player with 13-19—32 in 24 games...Vasilevskiy is 14-1-0 with a .928 save percentage in his career against Chicago, while Dennis Hildeby awaits his first career start against the Blackhawks.
Tampa Bay Sports Item of the Game
Hometown Remix Collection
The Hometown Remix jersey dropped yesterday, and Tampa Bay Sports has a full collection ready to shop! Check out the full Hometown Remix collection, available in store at Benchmark International Arena and online at TampaBaySports.com, while supplies last.
The Road Ahead
Saturday, November 7 at Minnesota Wild
Sunday, November 8 at Winnipeg Jets
Wednesday, November 11 at Buffalo Sabres