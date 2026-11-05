Nuts & Bolts: Defending Home Ice

Tampa Bay looks to keep its perfect home record intact as Chicago comes to town

Nuts and Bolts -16x9
By Benjamin Pierce
TampaBayLightning.com

Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's matchup against the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday:

When: Thursday, November 5 - 7 p.m. ET
Where: Benchmark International Arena - Tampa, FL
TV coverage: The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 (check local listings); Pregame show begins at 6:30 p.m. ET
Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7
Stream: TampaBayLightning.com/StreamNow

Lines from Saturday's game (subject to change)
Forwards
Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Gage Goncalves 
Ilya Mikheyev - Dominic James - Pontus Holmberg 
Jeff Viel - Conor Geekie 

Defensemen
JJ Moser - Max Crozier
Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak
Victor Hedman - John Carlson
Charle-Edouard D'Astous

Goaltenders
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Dennis Hildeby

Thursday's Matchup
The Lightning host the Chicago Blackhawks at Benchmark International Arena on Thursday...It’s the first of two games between the teams this season, the other set for March 8 in Chicago...Tampa Bay went 1-1-0 against the Blackhawks last season, falling 3-2 in October before taking a 2-1 shootout win on Jan. 23...Nikita Kucherov led the team on offense, posting 1-2—3, while Ryan McDonagh added 1-1—2 in one game...Andrei Vasilevskiy started both games in net against the Blackhawks last year, going 1-1-0 with a .909 save percentage...The Lightning are 37-18-9 all-time against Chicago, including 19-8-4 on home ice...Victor Hedman leads all Bolts in career scoring against the team with 7-28—35 in 33 games, and Brayden Point is the next active player with 13-19—32 in 24 games...Vasilevskiy is 14-1-0 with a .928 save percentage in his career against Chicago, while Dennis Hildeby awaits his first career start against the Blackhawks.

Tampa Bay Sports Item of the Game
Hometown Remix Collection
The Hometown Remix jersey dropped yesterday, and Tampa Bay Sports has a full collection ready to shop!  Check out the full Hometown Remix collection, available in store at Benchmark International Arena and online at TampaBaySports.com, while supplies last.

The Road Ahead
Saturday, November 7 at Minnesota Wild
Sunday, November 8 at Winnipeg Jets
Wednesday, November 11 at Buffalo Sabres

News Feed

Lightning reassign F Dominic James to AHL Syracuse

The Backcheck: First period frenzy gives Bolts winning start to division play

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 4, Red Wings 2

15 essentials from the Lightning’s Hometown Remix merch drop

‘No better place’: Lightning ready for this season’s Atlantic Division gauntlet

Nuts & Bolts: Detroit comes to town

Lightning unveil Hometown Remix uniform, set to debut on November 14

The Backcheck: Rush chances hurt Bolts in Music City matinee shootout loss

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Predators 5, Lightning 4 - SO

Holmberg’s career night shows potential for fit alongside Cirelli, Hagel

Nuts & Bolts: Halloween in Nashville

The Best Costumes We Saw at the Lightning’s Halloween Game, Ranked

Lightning, Hillsborough County Public Schools partner to celebrate ‘Attendance All-stars’

The Backcheck: Holmberg leads second period boon as Bolts stay perfect at home

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 6, Jets 4

Recap: Lightning 6, Jets 4

Nuts & Bolts: Haunting on Home Ice

Front-row seats: Point, Hedman watched Kucherov make Lightning history