Nuts & Bolts: Weekend back-to-back kicks off in Minnesota

Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's matchup against the Minnesota. Wild on Saturday:

When: Saturday, November 7 - 8 p.m. ET

Where: Grand Casino Arena - Saint Paul, MN

TV coverage: The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 (check local listings); Pregame show begins at 7:30 p.m. ET

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Stream: TampaBayLightning.com/StreamNow

Lines from Thursday's game (subject to change)

Forwards

Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Gage Goncalves

Ilya Mikheyev - Zemgus Girgensons - Pontus Holmberg

Jeff Viel - Conor Geekie

Defensemen

JJ Moser - Max Crozier

Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak

Victor Hedman - John Carlson

Charle-Edouard D'Astous

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Dennis Hildeby

Saturday's Matchup

The Tampa Bay Lightning close their season series against the Minnesota Wild and open a weekend back-to-back when they visit Grand Casino Arena on Saturday...Tampa Bay won the first matchup against Minnesota this season, a 3-2 game on Oct. 8 in Tampa, when the Lightning were led by 2-0—2 from John Carlson, 0-2—2 from Nikita Kucherov and a 34-save win for Dennis Hildeby...Tampa Bay holds a 15-20-4 record all-time against the Wild, including a 3-14-2 record on the road...Kucherov carries a 10-13—23 line across 22 career games versus Minnesota, more than any other player in team history...Brayden Point is the next active Bolt with 7-6—13 in 17 games...Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy is 7-7-2 with a .907 career save percentage when playing Minnesota with a 2.63 goals against average and one shutout...Hildeby is 1-0-0 with a .956 save percentage in his career when facing the Wild, and his win for the Lightning in October marked his first start against the team.

Tampa Bay Sports Item of the Game

Hometown Remix Collection

The Hometown Remix jersey dropped yesterday, and Tampa Bay Sports has a full collection ready to shop! Check out the full Hometown Remix collection, available in store at Benchmark International Arena and online at TampaBaySports.com, while supplies last.

The Road Ahead

Sunday, November 8 at Winnipeg Jets

Wednesday, November 11 at Buffalo Sabres

Thursday, November 12 at Columbus Blue Jackets