Nuts & Bolts: Wrapping up a Western Conference back-to-back

Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's matchup against the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday:

When: Sunday, November 8 - 6 p.m. ET

Where: Canada Life Centre - Winnipeg, MB

TV coverage: The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 (check local listings); Pregame show begins at 5:30 p.m. ET

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Stream: TampaBayLightning.com/StreamNow

Lines from Saturday's game (subject to change)

Forwards

Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Gage Goncalves

Ilya Mikheyev - Zemgus Girgensons - Pontus Holmberg

Jeff Viel - Conor Geekie - Scott Sabourin

Defensemen

Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak

Victor Hedman - JJ Moser

Charle-Edouard D'Astous - John Carlson

Goaltenders

Dennis Hildeby

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Sunday's Matchup

The Tampa Bay Lightning wrap up a Western Conference back-to-back with Sunday’s 6 p.m. ET game against the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre...Tampa Bay won the first game between the teams this season in a 6-4 win in Tampa on Oct. 29...Pontus Holmberg led the Lightning with 1-3—4 on offense, helped by 1-2—3 from both Anthony Cirelli and Brandon Hagel...Andrei Vasilevskiy made 17 saves in goal for the win...The Lightning are 55-42-14 all-time against Winnipeg, a record that includes a 21-26-8 pace on the road...Martin St. Louis is the franchise’s career scoring leader against the Jets with a line of 27-54—81 in 73 games, and Vincent Lecavalier sits second with 32-41—73 in 74 games...Nikita Kucherov leads active Bolts with 14-17—31 in 25 career matchups against Winnipeg...Vasilevskiy carries a 7-8-1 record and .891 save percentage in 16 career starts against the Jets, and net partner Dennis Hildeby is 2-0-0 with a .925 save percentage when facing the team.

Tampa Bay Sports Item of the Game

Hometown Remix Collection

The Hometown Remix jersey dropped yesterday, and Tampa Bay Sports has a full collection ready to shop! Check out the full Hometown Remix collection, available in store at Benchmark International Arena and online at TampaBaySports.com, while supplies last.

The Road Ahead

Wednesday, November 11 at Buffalo Sabres

Thursday, November 12 at Columbus Blue Jackets

Saturday, November 14 vs. Detroit Red Wings