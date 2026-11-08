Nuts & Bolts: Wrapping up a Western Conference back-to-back

Fresh off an overtime comeback win, the Lightning seek a fourth consecutive victory

Nuts and Bolts -16x9 - AWAY
By Benjamin Pierce
TampaBayLightning.com

Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's matchup against the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday:

When: Sunday, November 8 - 6 p.m. ET
Where:  Canada Life Centre - Winnipeg, MB
TV coverage: The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 (check local listings); Pregame show begins at 5:30 p.m. ET
Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7
Stream: TampaBayLightning.com/StreamNow

Lines from Saturday's game (subject to change)
Forwards
Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Gage Goncalves 
Ilya Mikheyev - Zemgus Girgensons - Pontus Holmberg 
Jeff Viel - Conor Geekie - Scott Sabourin

Defensemen
Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak
Victor Hedman - JJ Moser
Charle-Edouard D'Astous - John Carlson

Goaltenders
Dennis Hildeby
Andrei Vasilevskiy

Sunday's Matchup

The Tampa Bay Lightning wrap up a Western Conference back-to-back with Sunday’s 6 p.m. ET game against the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre...Tampa Bay won the first game between the teams this season in a 6-4 win in Tampa on Oct. 29...Pontus Holmberg led the Lightning with 1-3—4 on offense, helped by 1-2—3 from both Anthony Cirelli and Brandon Hagel...Andrei Vasilevskiy made 17 saves in goal for the win...The Lightning are 55-42-14 all-time against Winnipeg, a record that includes a 21-26-8 pace on the road...Martin St. Louis is the franchise’s career scoring leader against the Jets with a line of 27-54—81 in 73 games, and Vincent Lecavalier sits second with 32-41—73 in 74 games...Nikita Kucherov leads active Bolts with 14-17—31 in 25 career matchups against Winnipeg...Vasilevskiy carries a 7-8-1 record and .891 save percentage in 16 career starts against the Jets, and net partner Dennis Hildeby is 2-0-0 with a .925 save percentage when facing the team.

Tampa Bay Sports Item of the Game
Hometown Remix Collection
The Hometown Remix jersey dropped yesterday, and Tampa Bay Sports has a full collection ready to shop!  Check out the full Hometown Remix collection, available in store at Benchmark International Arena and online at TampaBaySports.com, while supplies last.

The Road Ahead
Wednesday, November 11 at Buffalo Sabres
Thursday, November 12 at Columbus Blue Jackets
Saturday, November 14 vs. Detroit Red Wings

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