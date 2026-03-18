Nuts & Bolts: Three-game stay in Canada begins in Vancouver

Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's matchup against the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday:
When: Thursday, March 19 - 10 p.m. ET
Where: Rogers Arena - Vancouver, BC
TV Coverage: The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 (check local listings)
Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7
Stream: TampaBayLightning.com/StreamNow
Lines from Tuesday's game (subject to change)
Forwards
Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Nikita Kucherov
Gage Goncalves - Brayden Point- Jake Guentzel
Zemgus Girgensons - Yanni Gourde - Pontus Holmberg
Corey Perry - Nick Paul - Oliver Bjorkstrand
Defensemen
Victor Hedman - JJ Moser - Darren Raddysh
Charle-Edouard D'Astous - Ryan McDonagh
Victor Hedman - Erik Cernak
Goaltenders
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Thursday's Matchup
Thursday marks the second and final game between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Vancouver Canucks this season when the Lightning travel to Rogers Arena to open a three-game stay in Canada...Tampa Bay is 0-1-0 against the Canucks this season after a 6-2 loss on Nov. 16 in which Nikita Kucherov and Jake Guentzel each scored a goal and six different Bolts finished with a point...Tampa Bay is 22-19-5 all-time against the Canucks, a record that includes a 9-10-3 record on the road...Steven Stamkos is the franchise’s career scoring leader versus Vancouver with 16-12—28 in 20 games, and Kucherov ranks second with 12-13—25 in 20 games...Brayden Point is the next active player with 8-12—20 across 16 career games against the Canucks...Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy holds a 10-3-0 career record against the Canucks while posting a .924 save percentage and 2.18 goals against average...Jonas Johansson is 1-1-0 versus Vancouver with an .826 save percentage as a member of the Lightning, his lone career starts against the franchise over his NHL career.
Tampa Bay Sports Item of the Game
February Goal Puck Auction
February goal pucks, scored by both Lightning players and opponents, are up for auction today. Bid now at TampaBaySports.com!
The Road Ahead
Saturday, March 21 at Edmonton Oilers
Sunday, March 22 at Calgary Flames
Tuesday, March 24 vs. Minnesota Wild