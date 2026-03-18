Nuts & Bolts: Three-game stay in Canada begins in Vancouver

Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's matchup against the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday:

When: Thursday, March 19 - 10 p.m. ET

Where: Rogers Arena - Vancouver, BC

TV Coverage: The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 (check local listings)

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Stream: TampaBayLightning.com/StreamNow

Lines from Tuesday's game (subject to change)

Forwards

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Nikita Kucherov

Gage Goncalves - Brayden Point- Jake Guentzel

Zemgus Girgensons - Yanni Gourde - Pontus Holmberg

Corey Perry - Nick Paul - Oliver Bjorkstrand

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - JJ Moser - Darren Raddysh

Charle-Edouard D'Astous - Ryan McDonagh

Victor Hedman - Erik Cernak

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Thursday's Matchup

Thursday marks the second and final game between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Vancouver Canucks this season when the Lightning travel to Rogers Arena to open a three-game stay in Canada...Tampa Bay is 0-1-0 against the Canucks this season after a 6-2 loss on Nov. 16 in which Nikita Kucherov and Jake Guentzel each scored a goal and six different Bolts finished with a point...Tampa Bay is 22-19-5 all-time against the Canucks, a record that includes a 9-10-3 record on the road...Steven Stamkos is the franchise’s career scoring leader versus Vancouver with 16-12—28 in 20 games, and Kucherov ranks second with 12-13—25 in 20 games...Brayden Point is the next active player with 8-12—20 across 16 career games against the Canucks...Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy holds a 10-3-0 career record against the Canucks while posting a .924 save percentage and 2.18 goals against average...Jonas Johansson is 1-1-0 versus Vancouver with an .826 save percentage as a member of the Lightning, his lone career starts against the franchise over his NHL career.

Tampa Bay Sports Item of the Game

February Goal Puck Auction

February goal pucks, scored by both Lightning players and opponents, are up for auction today. Bid now at TampaBaySports.com!

The Road Ahead

Saturday, March 21 at Edmonton Oilers

Sunday, March 22 at Calgary Flames

Tuesday, March 24 vs. Minnesota Wild