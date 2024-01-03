Recap: Jets 4, Lightning 2

The Bolts were unable to rally after getting on the board first, giving up four-straight goals and falling to the Jets on the road on Tuesday.

Steven Stamkos opened up the scoring with a power play goal, hitting a career 202 PPGs.

The Bolts had some solid chances on goal outshooting the Jets 34-28, but ultimately Connor Hellebuyck stayed solid in net saving 32 of shots faced.

The Lightning continue their three-game road trip with a matchup against the Minnesota Wild on Thursday night.

Scoring Summary

1st Period

TBL 1, WPG 0 - PPG

6:18 Steven Stamkos (16) – Victor Hedman, Nikita Kucherov

Adam Lowry got sent to the penalty box for high-sticking Darren Raddysh which sent Tampa Bay to the first power play of the night. The first power play unit got into position early into the one-man advantage, and on the second try Steven Stamkos’s one-timer fired over the glove side of Connor Hellebuyck.

2nd Period

TBL 1, WPG 2

4:44 Neal Pionk (3) – Brenden Dillon, Morgan Barron

Brenden Dillon caught Morgan Barron’s pass at the blue line and took a heads-up shot through traffic that got redirected by Neal Pionk in front of the crease.

WPG 2, TBL 1

9:13 Alex Iafallo (7) - Cole Perfetti, Vladislav Namestnikov

The Jets took their first lead of the night just under halfway through the second period. After Tanner Jeannot got tripped up in the corner, Cole Perfetti grabbed the loose puck and skated it towards the Bolts net. Perfetti’s initial attempt came free and Alex Iafallo sniped it past Andrei Vasilevskiy.

3rd Period

WPG 3, TBL 1

15:13 Nikolaj Ehlers (12) – Vladislav Namestnikov

In an attempt to clear the puck, Andrei Vasilevskiy played the puck off of Vladislav Namestnikov. Namestnikov sent it up to Nikolaj Ehlers and his one-timer ended up behind Vasilevskiy.

WPG 4, TBL 1

17:53 Morgan Barron (7) – Dominic Toninato, Vladislav Namestnikov

Late in the third period, Tampa Bay pulled Andrei Vasilevskiy for the extra-attacker looking for the equalizer. A pass by Nikita Kucherov intended for Steven Stamkos ended up on the skate of Morgan Barron and he was able to chip the puck into the Bolts empty net.

WPG 4, TBL 2 – PPG

19:23 Nikita Kucherov (27) – Victor Hedman, Brayden Point

The second goalie penalty of the night went to Connor Hellebuyck after he tripped Luke Glendending sending the Bolts to the power play late in the third period. After a drive from Victor Hedman at the blue line, Kucherov grabbed the rebound off the boards and found the back of the Jets net.