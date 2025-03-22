Recap: Utah Hockey Club 6, Lightning 4

Offense was plentiful on Saturday for both teams at Delta Center during a 5 p.m. NHL contest that ended with the host Utah Hockey Club beating the Tampa Bay Lightning 6-4.

Tampa Bay is now 40-24-5 this season and will close a back-to-back on Sunday when they visit the Vegas Golden Knights for an 8 p.m. game.

Utah led 2-0 before the Lightning scored back-to-back goals to tie the game in period two. Utah claimed a 3-2 lead 30 seconds after Tampa Bay had tied the game, but Jake Guentzel tied the score 3-3 late in the period.

Utah again regained its lead with 2:07 left in the second frame, and neither team scored in the third period before Alex Kerfoot’s empty-net goal sealed the result.

Jake Guentzel led the Lightning with a goal and two assists. Goalie Brandon Halverson finished his first career NHL start with 19 saves.

Scoring summary

First period

UTA 1, TBL 0

6:42 Josh Doan (5) - Jack McBain, Lawson Crouse

Josh Doan scored in front of the Lightning net when he buried a pass by teammate Jack McBain from below the goal line.

UTA 2, TBL 0

17:42 Logan Cooley (20) - Michael Kesselring, Nick Schmaltz

Utah extended its lead when forward Logan Cooley found a loose puck and deposited the rebound following a breakaway by defenseman Michael Kesselring.

UTA 2, TBL 1

18:49 Brayden Point (32) - Jake Guentzel, Oliver Bjorkstrand - PP

Tampa Bay halved its disadvantage on the power play. Oliver Bjorkstrand and Jake Guentel forced a turnover behind the Utah net and Guentzel found Point in front, where the latter beat Utah goalie Karel Vejmelka.

Shots on goal: UTA 9, TBL 5

Second period

UTA 2, TBL 2

5:22 Anthony Cirelli (24) - Brandon Hagel, Nikita Kucherov

Tampa Bay tied the game when Anthony Cirelli buried a one-timer from the slot off a pass from Brandon Hagel in the left corner.

UTA 3, TBL 2

5:58 Alexander Kerfoot (9) - Kevin Stenlund, John Marino

Utah regained the lead shortly after Tampa Bay’s tying goal. Alexander Kerfoot redirected the puck at the right post following a pass by Kevin Stenlund from the left wall.

UTA 3, TBL 3

17:23 Jake Guentzel (34) - Nick Perbix, Guentzel

The Lightning evened the score again late in period two, this time on a deflection from Guentzel on a Nick Perbix shot from the right point.

UTA 4, TBL 3

17:53 Cooley (21) - Marino, Schmaltz

Utah answered the tying goal from the Lightning with Cooley’s second score of the game, this one coming on a deflected shot from the blue line.

Shots on goal: TBL 13, UTA 7

Third period

UTA 5, TBL 3

1:10 Schmaltz (17) - Cooley, Clayton Keller

Schmaltz found his own rebound on a chance in the opening segments of the third period and buried the puck to extend Utah’s lead to two goals.

UTA 5, TBL 4

2:54 Point (34) - Ryan McDonagh, Guentzel

Point’s second goal of the game drew the Lightning within a goal of Utah, this time scoring on a netfront tip following a Ryan McDonagh shot from the left point.

UTA 6, TBL 4

19:04 Kerfoot (10) - EN

An empty-net goal finalized the score.

Total shots: TBL 26, UTA 25