Recap: Maple Leafs 6, Lightning 5 - OT

The Lightning suffered a 6-5 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs on Monday at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

Tampa Bay dominated early, leading 4-1 through 20 minutes but was unable to hold on. The Leafs chipped away, scoring twice in the second period, before a pair of goals eight seconds apart early in the third gave them the lead.

The Bolts battled back, getting a goal late in regulation from Brandon Hagel to secure at least a point, but conceded the game-winner to Calle Jarnkrok in the opening minute of overtime.

It’ll be a quick turnaround for the Lightning, as they travel to Montreal to face the Canadiens on Tuesday night to close out the back-to-back.

Scoring Summary

1st Period

TOR 1, TBL 0

3:42 Matthew Knies (3) – Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews

Luke Glending was tied up in the corner, allowing Auston Matthews to grab the puck. Matthews dished behind his back to Mitch Marner at the left circle, and he threw the puck toward the front of the net. Matthew Knies knocked the feed out of the air, controlled the puck as he cut across the face of goal and tucked home a backhander to give the Leafs an early lead.

TOR 1, TBL 1

4:17 Victor Hedman (3) – Nikita Kucherov, Brayden Point

The Bolts came right back and equalized just 35 seconds later. Just inside the blue line, Nikita Kucherov found Victor Hedman trailing on the play. With the puck, Hedman cut wide on TJ Brodie at the left circle and wired a wrist shot past Ilya Samsonov.

TBL 2, TOR 1

6:11 Nikita Kucherov (8) – Brandon Hagel, Mikhail Sergachev

On the rush, Brandon Hagel fed Nikita Kucherov just inside the right circle for a one-timer that beat Samsonov to give the Lightning the lead for the first time.

TBL 3, TOR 1

11:27 Nikita Kucherov (9) – Victor Hedman, Steven Stamkos – PPG

Kucherov added his second goal of the opening period on a power play five minutes later to stretch the lead out to two. From the point, Hedman teed up Kucherov below the right faceoff dot for a blistering one-timer that Samsonov failed to keep out.

TBL 4, TOR 1

15:13 Brayden Point (6) – Nikita Kucherov, Victor Hedman – PPG

A second Lightning power play resulted in another goal inside the final five minutes of the period. Toronto skaters were attracted to Kucherov at the right circle, but instead of shooting, he found Brayden Point open in the slot for Tampa Bay’s fourth unanswered goal of the first period. That score chased Samsonov from the game, with the Leafs turning to Joseph Woll in net for the remainder of the night.

2nd Period

TBL 4, TOR 2

2:22 Auston Matthews (12) – TJ Brodie, Mitch Marner

With Knies setting a screen in front of the net, Matthews’ shot from the point got through traffic and past Jonas Johansson to trim Tampa Bay’s lead to two early in the second period.

TBL 4, TOR 3

5:42 Auston Matthews (13) – Matthew Knies, Mitch Marner

It suddenly became a one-goal game just over three minutes later when Matthews scored again. Knies made the play off the rush, setting up Matthews in front with a spinning, behind-the-back feed.

3rd Period

TBL 4, TOR 4

1:55 Calle Jarnkrok (2) – Nicholas Robertson, Max Domi

Toronto tied it up at 1:55 of the third period. Nicholas Robertson’s initial shot was stopped by Johansson, but the rebound fell for Calle Jarnkrok and he quickly fired it home.

TOR 5, TBL 4

2:03 Mitch Marner (5) – Matthew Knies, Morgan Rielly

The Leafs won the ensuing faceoff following the game-tying goal and caught the Lightning flat-footed. A bank pass off the near wall sprung Marner down the left wing and he scored Toronto’s second goal in an eight-second span.

TOR 5, TBL 5

17:34 Brandon Hagel (7) – Calvin de Haan, Erik Cernak

Calvin de Haan fired from the left point and the puck squeaked through Woll’s equipment. With the loose puck sitting in the blue paint behind the Toronto netminder, Brandon Hagel was the first to pounce, tapping it over the line to force overtime.

3rd Period

TOR 6, TBL 5

0:46 Calle Jarnkrok (3) – Morgan Rielly, William Nylander

Again, Tampa Bay lost the opening faceoff of overtime and failed to possess the puck. Just 46 seconds into the extra session, Jarnkrok got open at the side of the net and tapped home a feed from Morgan Rielly to win it for the Leafs.