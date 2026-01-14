Recap: Lightning 2, Penguins 1 - SO

The Bolts tied a franchise record on Tuesday with their eleventh consecutive victory

TBLatPIT_011326_Recap
By Benjamin Pierce
TampaBayLightning.com

The Tampa Bay Lightning have stacked on another W to tie a franchise best.

Tampa Bay beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 2-1 in a shootout at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday night for an 11th consecutive victory, tying the franchise record for the longest win streak in franchise history.

Defenseman JJ Moser scored with 5:47 left in the game, but the Penguins tied the score with 2:16 remaining with their goalie pulled.

Lightning forward Gage Goncalves and Nikita Kucherov then scored in the shootout, and goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped two of three Penguins shooters to win the game.

Vasilevskiy made 26 saves. Tampa Bay improved to 29-13-3 and next visits the St. Louis Blues this Friday.

Scoring summary
First period
None.

Shots on goal: TBL 10, PIT 8

Second period
None.

Shots on goal: TBL 9, PIT 9

Third period
TBL 1, PIT 0
14:23 JJ Moser (5) - Yanni Gourde, Zemgus Girgensons
Tampa Bay defenseman JJ Moser got the game’s first goal late when JJ Moser buried a loose puck in the paint following a 2-on-1 rush by the Lightning.

TBL 1, PIT 1
17:44 Evgeni Malkin (10) - Kris Letang, Anthony Mantha
The Penguins tied the game with Evgeni Malkin’s shot from the top of the right faceoff circle that went in off the left goalpost while their own net was empty.

Shots on goal: TBL 11, PIT 6

Overtime
None.

Total shots: TBL 31, PIT 27

Shootout
PIT: Chinakhov
TBL: Goncalves, Kucherov

