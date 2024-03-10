Recap: Lightning 7, Flyers 0

The Bolts struck early and stayed strong all 60 minutes coming out with a 7-0 shutout victory over the Flyers.

Darren Raddysh had a hot night notching assists on five of the seven goals for the night.

In his Lightning debut, Anthony Duclair scored his first goal as a Bolt off a tip-in from Steven Stamkos.

Andrei Vasileskiy recored his 34th career shutout saving all 25 shots faced.

Tampa Bay now closes out their five-game homestand with a matchup against the New York Rangers on Thursday night.

Scoring Summary

1st Period

TBL 1, PHI 0

1:49 Victor Hedman (11) – Nikita Kucherov, Darren Raddysh

From the neutral zone, Darren Raddysh fed the puck to Nikita Kucherov along the near wall. Kucherov’s turning pass ended onto the tape of Victor Hedman and his sniper from the top of the point put the Bolts on the board early in the first.

TBL 2, PHI 0

5:55 Nick Paul (18) – Anthony Duclair, Darren Raddysh – PPG

Ronnie Attard got the first penalty of the night as he was called for holding Anthony Cirelli. Darren Raddysh took a shot from the blue line and the rebound came out into traffic. Nick Paul got help from Anthony Duclair to grab the loose puck and beat Samuel Errson.

TBL 3, PHI 0

9:10 Conor Sheary (3) – Darren Raddysh, Mikey Eyssimont

Darren Raddysh kept the puck in the offensive zone from the blue line. Conor Sheary gathered a bouncing puck off the near wall and his shot from the high slot put the Bolts up 3-0.

TBL 4, PHI 0

10:49 Brayden Point (33) – Steven Stamkos, Victor Hedman – PPG

Ronnie Attard got his second penalty of the period when he was called off for tripping Mikey Eyssimont. Victor Hedman kept the puck in the Flyers zone and played it for Steven Stamkos in his office. Stamkos’ shot went off the pads of Samuel Errson and Brayden Point grabbed the rebound and beat Errson glove side to give the Bolts their second power play goal of the night.

2nd Period

TBL 5, PHI 0

Antony Duclair (17) – Steven Stamkos

A pass intended for Marc Staal went long and ended up in the Flyers territory. Steven Stamkos beat Staal to the puck but couldn’t get a shot on goal. Stamkos gathered the puck along the far wall and chipped it towards goal where Anthony Duclair tipped the puck in for his first goal as a member of the Lightning.

3rd Period

TBL 6, PHI 0

7:33 Victor Hedman (12) – Brayden Point, Darren Raddysh

Brayden Point grabbed the loose puck off a rebound in the Bolts zone. Point skated the puck through the neutral zone and dropped it back for Victor Hedman who buried it past Felix Sandstrom to increase the Bolts lead.

TBL 7, PHI 0

8:16 Brandon Hagel (23) – Darren Raddysh, Mikey Eyssimont - PPG

Sean Courturier was sent to the penalty box for high-sticking Matt Dumba. Mikey Eyssimont and Darren Raddysh kept the puck alive in the Flyers territory and Raddysh played it to Brandon Hagel. Hagel’s shot from the top of the left point beat Felix Sandstrom making it 7-0 Tampa Bay.