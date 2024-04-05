Recap: Lightning 7, Canadiens 4

The Bolts close out back-to-back games with a 7-4 victory over the Habs on Thursday.

Matt Tomkins got the nod in net for the night, grabbing his second NHL win against the Canadiens.

The Lightning outshot Montreal 36-30 leading with a pair of goals from Nick Paul and two power play goals.

Tampa Bay closes out this three-game roadtrip with a matinee matchup against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday.

Scoring Summary

1st Period

MTL 1, TBL 0

2:37 Joel Armia (15) – Brendan Gallagher, Alex Newhook

Habs struck first less than three minutes into the contest. Off a face off in Tampa Bay’s territory, Alex Newhook gained possession along the near wall and played it to Brendan Gallagher at the high slot. Gallagher’s shot went off the glove of Matt Tomkins, and Joel Armia waiting at the Bolts’ crease was able to bat in the rebound.

MTL 1, TBL 1

9:45 Nick Paul (21) – Brayden Point, Nikita Kucherov - PPG

A handful of penalties were dealt after a tussle at the Habs’ crease, but the Bolts got the lucky hand and ended up on the power play with Jayden Struble heading off for a double minor. Nick Paul jumped on Brayden Point’s rebound with a turning shot at the crease to beat Cayden Primeau.

TBL 2, MTL 1

16:26 Mikey Eyssimont (11) – Tyler Motte, Matt Dumba

Tyler Motte on the backcheck created a chance for the Bolts to take possession. Mikey Eyssimont drove to the net and his backhand shot on goal ended in Montreal's twine giving the Bolts their first lead of the night.

2nd Period

TBL 2, MTL 2

4:42 Joel Armia (16) – Alex Newhook, Brendan Gallagher

Alex Newhook’s shot went off the body of Calvin de Haan and ended up along the boards and onto the skates of Joel Armia. Armia settled the puck and wristed one past Tomkins to tie the game at two apiece.

TBL 3, MTL 2

7:58 Steven Stamkos (33) – Anthony Cirelli, Calvin de Haan

Calvin de Haan found Anthony Cirelli across the ice, and he passed the puck to Steven Stamkos waiting at the crease. Stamkos hammered a one-timer past Primeau to make it 3-2 Bolts.

TBL 4, MTL 2

9:12 Nick Paul (22) – Mikey Eyssimont

Nick Paul grabbed his second of the night just under halfway through the second frame. Mikey Eyssimont forced a turnover in the offensive zone and landed the puck onto the tape of Paul who wristed one over the glove side of Primeau.

TBL 5, MTL 2

13:18 Brandon Hagel (24) – Darren Raddysh, Anthony Cirelli

From the blue line, Darren Raddysh found Brandon Hagel at the top of the right point. Hagel’s slapshot went past Duclair who was providing a net front screen and bounced off the blocker of Cayden Primeau to extend the Bolts lead.

TBL 6, MTL 2

17:45 Nikita Kucherov (43) – Brayden Point, Steven Stamkos - PPG

Bolts had another power play opportunity as Mike Matheson got whistled for tripping Nikita Kucherov. Brayden Point broke the puck loose after a scramble along the near wall and played it to Kucherov at the right point. Kucherov’s one-timer beat Primeau after attempting a diving save.

3rd Period

TBL 6, MTL 3

8:40 Juraj Slafkovsky (16) - Aber Xhekaj, Mike Matheson

Off of a defensive zone face off, the Habs grabbed possesion and Mike Matheson kept it into the Bolts' territory and played it forward to Arber Xhekaj. Xhekaj shot from the far wall and Juraj Slafkovsky got the final touch as the puck went in past Matt Tomkins.

TBL 6, MTL 4

11:51 Cole Caufield (22) - Nick Suzuki, Juraj Slafkovsky

Juraj Slafkosvky played the puck behind Tampa Bay's net to Nick Suzuki. Suzuki tossed the puck up to Cole Caufield who was waiting to the right of the crease and chipped it in past Matt Tomkins.

TBL 7, MTL 4

19:06 Steven Stamkos (34) - Nikita Kucherov

The Canadiens pulled Cayden Primeau with just under five minutes left in regulation. Stamkos grabbed a loose puck and skated it through the neutral zone to chip it into the empty net.