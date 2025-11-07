Recap: Lightning 6, Golden Knights 3

A give-and-take opening two periods was followed by a back-and-forth final frame as the Tampa Bay Lightning got back in the win column with a 6-3 triumph over the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday night.

Vegas outshot Tampa Bay 15-3 in the first period to claim a 2-0 lead, but the Lightning tied the game in the second period behind a pair of points from rookie Dominic James, who co-led all players with a three-point night.

Gage Goncalves made it 2-1 in the opening minute of period two, and James’ first NHL goal came on a rebound to tie the game shortly after. Tampa Bay outshot Vegas 15-4 in the middle frame.

Nikita Kucherov scored 2:48 into the final frame to make it 3-2 Tampa Bay before the Golden Knights tied the game again, but a pair of Brandon Hagel goals and Kucherov’s second score of the night secured a win for the visitors.

Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy finished with 29 saves to help Tampa Bay improve to 7-5-2 on the year.

The Lightning continue play on Saturday with a visit from the Washington Capitals.

Scoring summary

First period

VGK 1, TBL 0

7:25 Ivan Babashev (5) -Noah Hanifin, Mitch Marner

The home team was the first team on the scoreboard on Thursday with a rebound goal.

VGK 2, TBL 0

15:53 Barbashev (6) -Marner, Jack Eichel

Ivan Barbashev’s second goal of the period came on a chance in the slot and doubled the home team’s lead.

Shots on goal: VGK 15, TBL 3

Second period

VGK 2, TBL 1

00:36 Gage Goncalves (1) - Dominic James

The Lightning had a much better start to the second period, as Gage Goncalves’ first goal of the season put the Lightning on the board with a top-shelf shot from the slot.

VGK 2, TBL 2

3:28 James (1) - Oliver Bjorkstrand, JJ Moser

The first NHL goal for rookie Dominic James tied things up for Tampa Bay. James buried a loose puck following an Oliver Bjorkstrand shot next to the Vegas net.

Shots on goal: TBL 15, VGK 4

Third period

TBL 3, VGK 2

2:48 Nikita Kucherov (6) - Bjorkstrand, Jake Guentzel

Just as a Lightning power play was ending, Nikita Kucherov sent his one-timer shot past Carl Lindbom at the right goalpost for Tampa Bay’s first lead of the night.

TBL 3, VGK 3

3:37 Marner (4) - Eichel, Barbashev

Vegas tied the game less than a minute after the Lightning had taken the lead, their goal coming on an unfortunate bounce off a Lightning defender’s stick.

TBL 4, VGK 3

4:12 Brandon Hagel (5) - James

James’ third point of the night set up Brandon Hagel to restore the visitors’ lead. Hagel won a puck battle in front of the Vegas net, beating the defenseman to the puck and slipping a centering pass into the net.

TBL 5, VGK 3

14:13 Kucherov (7) - Victor Hedman, Hagel - PP

Kucherov’s second goal of the night came on the power play for a late cushion.

TBL 6, VGK 3

19:13 Hagel (6) - Kucherov - EN

Hagel’s game-closing goal went into the empty net to seal the win.

Total shots: VGK 32, TBL 27