Recap: Lightning 6, Blues 1

After getting blanked by the Blues in their first contest of the season, the Bolts came back strong in the team’s second meeting with a 6-1 victory at AMALIE Arena on Tuesday night.

Andrei Vasilevskiy was solid in net saving 29 out of 30 shots faced. Nikita Kucherov had a pair of goals tallying 22 on the season. The Bolts had success on both ends, with a goal from Haydn Fleury, his first of the season.

The Lightning now host the Golden Knights on Thursday for the tail-end of a quick two-game homestand.

Scoring Summary

1st Period

TBL 1, STL 0

2:23 Mikey Eyssimont (5) – Tanner Jeannot, Haydn Fleury

Jordan Binnington went behind the crease to clear the puck, but Tanner Jeannot beat Marco Sandella to the net. Jeannot took a wide angled shot to the St. Louis empty net and Mikey Eyssimont grabbed the rebound from inside the crease.

TBL 2, STL 0

17:10 Tyler Motte (2) – Conor Sheary, Steven Stamkos

After Connor Sheary took a shot from the right point, the rebound came loose and Tyler Motte forced the puck over the line to put the Bolts up by two.

TBL 3, STL 0

19:46 Nikita Kucherov (21) – Brayden Point, Nick Paul

Brayden Point skated the puck up the ice to the offensive zone and dropped it for Nikita Kucherov at the near wall. Kucherov carried the puck to the blue line and shot through traffic beating Jordan Binnington glove side.

2nd Period

TBL 4, STL 0

1:36 Nikita Kucherov (22) – Nick Perbix, Nick Paul

From behind the St. Louis crease, Nick Perbix played the puck along the boards to Nikita Kucherov. Kucherov skated the puck to the top of the point and sniped a shot into the Blues twine.

TBL 5, STL 0

12:13 Haydn Fleury (1) – Steven Stamkos, Brandon Hagel

After Brandon Hagel’s shot on goal deflected off the pad of Jordan Binnington, Steven Stamkos grabbed the rebound and played it up to Haydn Fleury at the blue line. Fleury took a shot and beat Binnington ending his night as Joel Hofer came in to replace him.

3rd Period

TBL 6, STL 0

7:53 Nick Paul (10) – Steven Stamkos, Victor Hedman

Pavel Buchnevich got sent to the penalty box for hooking Nick Paul, which sent the Bolts to the power play. Victor Hedman gathered the puck at the blue line and fed it to Steven Stamkos at the left point. Stamkos’s one-timer got to the Blues crease and Nick Paul was there to tip the puck past Joel Hofer.

TBL 6, STL 1

15:56 Justin Faulk (1) – Jake Neighbours, Kevin Hayes

A big scrum by the Bolts bench led to a Blues one-man advantage. Kevin Hayes’s shot from the top came lose and the rebound was played back up to Justin Faulk at the blue line. Faulk’s wrist shot beat Andrei Vasilevskiy over the left shoulder which put the Blues on the board late into the third period.