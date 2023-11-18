Recap: Lightning 6, Oilers 4

The Lightning came from behind three times on Saturday night, eventually taking the lead for the first time in the third period en route to a 6-4 victory over the Oilers at AMALIE Arena.

Nikita Kucherov and Mikhail Sergachev paced all skaters offensively, with the duo each collecting three points.

Tampa Bay was under pressure for long stretches and ended up being outshot 43-24, but Jonas Johansson was sturdy in net, finishing with 39 saves.

The Bolts continue this three-game homestand on Monday when Atlantic Division-leading Bruins visit Tampa for the first time.

Scoring Summary

1st Period

EDM 1, TBL 0

3:39 Derek Ryan (1) – Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Cody Ceci – SHG

With the Bolts on an early power play, a shot from the point was blocked in front and quickly taken the other way by the Oilers. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins played an area pass ahead for Derek Ryan cutting through the middle of the ice. Steven Stamkos forced Ryan to lose control, but without getting off a shot, the puck still slipped through Jonas Johansson’s five-hole.

EDM 2, TBL 0

8:31 James Hamblin (1) – Unassisted

Darren Raddysh tried to clear a rebound out of danger but was intercepted by James Hamblin just inside the left faceoff dot. Hamblin fired the second chance opportunity past Johansson to double Edmonton’s lead.

EDM 2, TBL 1

19:09 Nikita Kucherov (12) – Steven Stamkos, Brayden Point – PPG

Tampa Bay got one back in the final minute of the first period on a fortunate bounce. From the near wall on a power play, Nikita Kucherov tried to feed Nick Paul heading toward the net, but the pass took a deflection off Mattias Ekholm’s skate and beat Stuart Skinner.

2nd Period

EDM 2, TBL 2

12:56 Nikita Kucherov (13) – Mikhail Sergachev, Darren Raddysh

Kucherov first tried to play the puck across to Brayden Point on a 2-on-1, but the pass was blocked by Ekholm. The puck ended up back on Kucherov’s stick and he beat Skinner for the second time.

EDM 3, TBL 2

15:55 Derek Ryan (2) – Warren Foegele, Mattias Ekholm

The game remained tied for only three minutes before Ryan scored his second of the night out of a net-front scramble and put Edmonton back in front.

3rd Period

EDM 3, TBL 3

3:52 Tanner Jeannot (3) – Mikey Eyssimont, Mikhail Sergachev

Tampa Bay battled back to tie the game for the second time early in the third period. A cross-ice feed from Mikey Eyssimont to Tanner Jeannot at the top of the right circle was one-timed past Skinner for the game-tying goal.

EDM 4, TBL 3

8:04 Evan Bouchard (4) – Ryan Nugent-Hopkins

Again, the Oilers responded to go back in front, taking a 4-3 lead on a wrist shot from Evan Bouchard that beat Johansson.

EDM 4, TBL 4

9:28 Steven Stamkos (6) – Nikita Kucherov, Brayden Point – PPG

A beautiful passing sequence from the Bolts on an abbreviated power play chance tied the game again. After passing the puck back and forth with Brayden Point on the near side of the ice, space opened for Kucherov to thread a pass through to Steven Stamkos below the left faceoff dot for a one-timer.

TBL 5, EDM 4

10:07 Luke Glendening (2) – Cole Koepke, Calvin de Haan

From along the near wall, Cole Koepke played a backhand pass toward the middle of the ice that was redirected past Skinner by Luke Glendening to give the Lightning their first lead of the night.

TBL 6, EDM 4

19:05 Mikhail Sergachev (2) – Nick Paul – ENG

With the extra skater out for Edmonton, the Bolts won a defensive zone faceoff back to Mikhail Sergachev in the corner and he hit the empty net from the opposite end of the ice.