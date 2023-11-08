Recap: Lightning 5, Canadiens 3

News Feed

Nuts & Bolts: Wrapping up the back-to-back and the road trip

Nuts & Bolts: Wrapping up the back-to-back and the road trip
Mishkin's Extra Shift: Toronto Maple Leafs 6, Tampa Bay Lightning 5 - OT

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Maple Leafs 6, Lightning 5 - OT
Recap: Toronto Maple Leafs 6, Tampa Bay Lightning 5 - OT

Recap: Maple Leafs 6, Lightning 5 - OT
Nuts & Bolts: Tampa Bay Lightning at Toronto Maple Leafs to open the back-to-back

Nuts & Bolts: Lightning at Leafs to open the back-to-back
Tampa Bay Lightning assign forward Waltteri Merelä to Syracuse Crunch

Lightning assign forward Waltteri Merelä to Syracuse
The Backcheck: A wild win in Ottawa

The Backcheck: A wild win in Ottawa
Mishkin's Extra Shift: Tampa Bay Lightning 6, Ottawa Senators 4

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 6, Senators 4
Recap: Tampa Bay Lightning 6, Ottawa Senators 4

Recap: Lightning 6, Senators 4
Nuts & Bolts: Aiming for a bounce back against the Ottawa Senators

Nuts & Bolts: Aiming for a bounce back against the Sens
Bolts Best Player of the Month: Jonas Johansson

Bolts Best Player of the Month: Jonas Johansson
#AskKrenner: Rookies, road trips and more

#AskKrenner: Rookies, road trips and more
Mishkin's Musings: On 12-in-10 and road woes

Mishkin's Musings: On 12-in-10 and road woes
The Backcheck: Costly third period leads to loss in Columbus

The Backcheck: Costly third period leads to loss in Columbus
Mishkin's Extra Shift: Columbus Blue Jackets 4, Tampa Bay Lightning 2

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Blue Jackets 4, Lightning 2
Recap: Columbus Blue Jackets 4, Tampa Bay Lightning 2

Recap: Blue Jackets 4, Lightning 2
Tampa Bay Lightning assign defenseman Haydn Fleury to Syracuse Crunch on a conditioning assignment

Lightning assign defenseman Haydn Fleury to Syracuse on a conditioning assignment
Nuts & Bolts: Road trip opens with a Columbus Blue Jackets matchup

Nuts & Bolts: Road trip opens with a Blue Jackets matchup
The Backcheck: Overtime struggles continue

The Backcheck: Overtime struggles continue

Recap: Lightning 5, Canadiens 3

Tampa Bay closes out their roadtrip and back-to-back with a victory over the Habs on Tuesday night

TBLatMTL_11723_Goal5
By Natalie Conroy
@TBLightning TampaBayLightning.com

The Lightning closed out their road trip and the back-to-back with a 5-3 victory over the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Tuesday night.

Tampa Bay started fast, getting a goal from Nikita Kucherov in the first minute of regulation and going on to build a 4-0 lead after one period.

Goaltender Matt Tomkins earned the first win of his NHL career, stopping 23 of the 26 shots Montreal sent his way.

Tampa Bay now heads back home to face Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday night.

Scoring Summary
1st Period
TBL 1, MTL 0
19:36 Nikita Kucherov (1) – Brandon Hagel, Brayden Point
Brayden Point picked up the puck in the neutral zone and fed it to Brandon Hagel. Hagel took the puck wide to Nikita Kucherov at the right circle.  Kucherov’s one-timer got past Jake Allen on the first shot of the night to give the Bolts the early lead.

TBL 2, MTL 0
12:45 Nick Paul (1) – Steven Stamkos, Victor Hedman
After a dump-in from Montreal’s zone, Nikita Kucherov fought off the Habs and tossed the puck to Victor Hedman. Hedman fed the puck to Steven Stamkos at the far wall, and he shot the puck low, leading to a chance for Nick Paul to tap the rebound into Montreal's net.

TBL 3, MTL 0
10:51 Alex Barre-Boulet (1) – Brandon Hagel, Mikhail Sergachev – PPG
A holding call on Juraj Slafkovsky led to a Tampa Bay power play. Just under a minute into the power play, Brandon Hagel played a cross-ice feed to Alex Barre-Boulet, and his shot took a deflection off the skate of Mike Matheson and slipped past Jake Allen.

TBL 4, MTL 0
6:10 Mikey Eyssimont (1) – Victor Hedman, Erik Cernak
After a big hit on Brendan Gallagher by Tanner Jeannot, Erik Cernak gained possession in front of the Bolts crease. He crossed the puck to Victor Hedman who played the puck up the wall toward Mikey Eyssimont at the far blue line. Eyssimont made a nice move to enter freely down the left wing and grazed a shot from a sharp angle off Jake Allen's shoulder and in.  Sam Montembeault replaced Allen in net for Montreal after the goal.

2nd* Period*
No Scoring.

3rd* Period*
TBL 4, MTL 1
13:10 Nick Suzuki (1) – Cole Caufield, Sean Monahan – PPG
Past the midway point of the third, Montreal got back-to-back power play chances and took advantage of the second. Mike Matheson took the puck through center ice and left the puck for Sean Monahan on the left side. Monahan’s centering pass to Cole Caufield ended up at the tip of Nick Suzuki’s stick and his one-timer broke through Matt Tomkins for the host's first goal of the night.

TBL 4, MTL 2
12:36 Michael Pezzetta (1) – Jake Evans, Kaiden Guhle
Just under a minute after Montreal put themselves on the board, Kaiden Guhle tossed the puck to the crease from the blue line. Jake Evans attempted to gather the puck and was unsuccessful, but the rebound was carried into the net by Michael Pezzetta.

TBL 5, MTL 2
2:20 Nick Paul (1) – Nikita Kucherov, Steven Stamkos – PPG
After a holding call on Michael Evans, the Bolts had some good scoring chances early in the power play. Nikita Kucherov slammed a shot from the right circle, and Sam Montembeault was able to make the save but couldn't to hold the rebound. Set up in front of the crease, Nick Paul was able to grab the rebound to add on to the Bolts lead.

TBL 5, MTL 3
0:20 Christian Dvorak (1) – Jordan Harris, Justin Barron
Justin Barron on the puck positioned a wide pass to Jordan Harris who played the puck to Christian Dvorak. Dvorak carried the puck through the neutral zone and buried his wrist shot to round out the scoring with a late goal.