Recap: Lightning 4, Canadiens 3

Tampa Bay ends 2023 with a win over Montreal on Sunday

RecapvsMTL
By Natalie Conroy
After two unanswered goals in the second period, a fluky call gave the Lightning a spark to end the new year with a 4-3 victory over the Canadiens at AMALIE Arena on Sunday.

Calvin de Haan scored his first goal as a member of the Lightning and Nikita Kucherov extended his seven-game home goal streak. On the tail end of back-to-back games, Jonas Johansson got the call and saved 27 out of 30 shots faced.

The Bolts now head to Winnipeg to face the Jets in their first contest of 2024 on Tuesday with an 8pm puck drop.

Scoring Summary
1st Period
Scoreless.

2nd Period

MTL 1, TBL 0
3:58 Cole Caufield (10) – Unassisted
Cole Caufield stole the puck from Steven Stamkos in a defensive zone turnover and went five-hole on Jonas Johansson which opened up the scoring.

MTL 2, TBL 0
11:59 Jonathan Kovacevic (5) – Samuel Montembeault
Darren Raddysh shot from the point and Samuel Montembeault gloved the puck down. The play was thought to be over by Tampa Bay, but Montembeault dropped the puck to Jonathan Kovacevic who shot the puck down the length of the ice into the Bolts empty net, as Jonas Johansson was in the corner.

MTL 2, TBL 1
14:01 Brayden Point (17) – Nick Paul, Brandon Hagel
Off of a defensive zone draw, the Canadiens won the draw but could not keep the puck in their zone as Brandon Hagel grabbed David Savard’s pass that went long. On the rush, Hagel passed the puck to Nick Paul and Brayden Point finished with a one-timer over the glove of Samual Montembeault.

MTL 2, TBL 2
17:36 Austin Watson (2) – Victor Hedman, Nick Perbix
Victor Hedman played the puck up to the offensive zone where Austin Watson grabbed it along the far wall. Watson tossed a pass for Jeannot at the door of Samuel Montembeault, but it slipped through the pads which tied the game.

3rd Period

TBL 3, MTL 2
7:49 Calvin de Haan (1) – Nikita Kucherov, Steven Stamkos
After a battle for the puck behind the Habs net, Steven Stamkos grabbed the puck along the near wall and played it to Nikita Kucherov. Kucherov’s backhand pass landed on the tape of Calvin de Haan who sniped the puck into the back of the net which gave the Bolts their first lead of the night.

TBL 4, MTL 2
14:54 Nikita Kucherov (26) – Victor Hedman, Anthony Cirelli
Nikita Kucherov dropped the puck for Victor Hedman as he snuck behind the Habs net and set himself up at the crease. Hedman waited at the right point and crossed the puck to Kucherov to finish over the right shoulder of Samuel Montembeault.

TBL 4, MTL 3
17:55 Nick Suzuki (11) – Juraj Slafkovsky, Mike Matheson
Mike Matheson kept the puck in from the blue line and shot the puck towards Tampa Bay’s net. Jonas Johansson made the initial save but unable to grab the rebound, Nick Suzuki found the top corner from a wide angle late in the third period.

